A boomer moves from Silicon Valley to a small town in the Hill Country of Texas. He said the people are friendlier and his community is much more peaceful.

Bill Ross moved from the mountains of Silicon Valley to a town half an hour north of San Antonio.

He said that moving to Texas was like a burden being lifted off his shoulders because of the low cost of living.

They said their children get a better education, the neighbors are friendlier and the infrastructure is better.

Bill Ross, 65, has worked in high-tech for four decades – three of which he spent in Silicon Valley. But California no longer holds the same attraction for Ross and decided he wanted to move on ,

The school system in his area has deteriorated, he said, and he does not want to deal with the natural disasters that frequently hit his area. He settled in Boerne, Texas, a city of less than 20,000 residents about a half-hour northwest of San Antonio.

Boerne – and more specifically the small town of Fair Oaks Ranch where he lives, which is part of the Boerne Independent School District – was culturally and politically diverse, always had something going on, and was easier to live than Silicon Valley. The cost was very cheap. He told Business Insider the move was fresh and worth it ,

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 102,400 people left California and moved to Texas from 2021 to 2022. In contrast, about 42,300 East Texans moved to California during the same period.

Many former Californians who headed to texas He said he was inspired by cheaper housing and cost of living, better work-life balance, and communities with greater political diversity. Still, some people say Texas is still pretty expensive depends on the city, and some have moved back to california Citing weather, long travel and changes in lifestyle.

Leaving Silicon Valley behind

Ross was born in Philadelphia and raised in northern New Jersey. After attending Northeastern University, he lived in Boston for a few years, although he took the opportunity to move to his company’s Silicon Valley office in 1990.

He worked at large companies and startups in Silicon Valley and tried to start his own company. They married, had children, and raised them in a house in the Santa Clara Mountains, 20 minutes from the center of Silicon Valley.

First, they said they love the school system their children attend, although they said the quality of their children’s education has worsened, especially around the beginning of the pandemic. After a few months of distance learning, which left him frustrated, Ross and his wife decided to move away.

Within a week, they had their house up for sale, found a place in Texas, and left the state forever. He also quit his high-tech job and decided to become a realtor.

This was not the only motivation to move forward – Ross said that over the years, he has experienced “all the fury of nature”. He experienced earthquakes, landslides, wildfires, and power outages while living in Silicon Valley, and he knew he wanted to do this. move to a safe area ,

They knew they would not be able to find an affordable home for their entire family and would not be able to stay in their area. They found a slightly nicer house nearby, although with a $25,000 annual tax it would have cost $2.5 million.

Ross purchased his home in the 1990s for approximately $365,000, which was taxed at $6,000 per year, and due to California’s Proposition 13, property tax increases were limited. However, by the time he sold it, the taxes had increased to more than $18,000 a year.

“One of the problems people have in California is that when they sell their house to move into a nicer house, the amount of money they have to spend to move into a slightly nicer house is ridiculous, but when they If they sell, they move into a higher tax bracket,” Ross said.

He also said he did not feel comfortable living in an area where he said politics was “very homogeneous”. He said he often felt helpless and was unable to express his opinions openly without getting immediately shot down.

‘Our only regret is that this work will not be done sooner’

Ross said Texas is one of the few states he is considering, including Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Still, he and his wife did not want to deal with a hurricane, so after some consideration, only Texas was left in the running.

He said Dallas was too flat, Galveston was vulnerable to natural disasters, and Austin was too expensive. However, San Antonio immediately stuck with them because of its history, hilliness, and downtown range, which gave it both a metropolitan and small-town feel.

Although he did not want to live in the center of San Antonio, he and his wife narrowed it down to smaller towns. Texas Hill Country about 30 miles from town. While searching the area, he spotted a listing for a home on his phone near Born, a city of about 19,000 residents. The house had everything he was looking for: four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a former dining room, a pool, and about a tenth of an acre. They found a home within a day and moved in the next month.

“People in the San Francisco-Bay Area have enough equity in their homes to buy new, nicer and bigger homes in Texas, which negates the whole notion of higher interest rates,” Ross said. “Government regulations are not preventing construction from keeping pace with demand.”

According to Realtor.com, the median home price in Fair Oaks Ranch was $749,000 in September. By comparison, a Study by Joint Venture Silicon Valley The report released in October found that Silicon Valley’s median home price in 2022 was $1.53 million.

Still, he said he doesn’t know anyone in the area and expects a long adjustment period. They got rid of much of what they owned and at first they didn’t even have any furniture. But he said he immediately felt at home.

Ross said, “We barely had any room to sit here, but we felt like this weight had been lifted off our shoulders, and we felt comfortable here.”

He said that many of his preconceptions about Texas were quickly proven false. He said his area was very culturally diverse, the culinary scene was better, the road infrastructure was of high quality and his community overall was diverse. Much friendlier than California , He also said that the school district his children attend is growing every year.

He also said San Antonio has become a manufacturing hub, attracting a more educated workforce with zero personal income taxes and fewer regulations. The region is especially becoming a hub for aerospace, cyber security and information technology companies.

She still missed California’s cool summers and overall beautiful weather, although the compromise was much better.

“Now that we’re here, our only regret is that we didn’t do it sooner,” he said.

Have you recently moved to another state? Contact this correspondent [email protected] ,

