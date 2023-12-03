A boomer couple left Texas for their dream retirement: 'We were brainwashed into thinking this was the only place to be – it's not'

Lifelong Texans Nancy and Jim Cotton move to a small town in northern Georgia in 2022.

The couple were tired of paying high property taxes and wanted a new adventure in retirement.

In Georgia, they have larger properties at lower prices and are saving up to $3,000 per month.

The essay is based on conversations with Nancy, 60, and Jim Cotton, 66, who moved to a remote town near Elligee, Georgia, in 2022 after living in Texas for decades. The essay, which also includes quotes from emails between Cottons and BI, has been edited for length and clarity.

Nancy: I lived in Texas from the age of 16 until the age of 59 – so most of my adult life.

gym: I grew up in Texas and lived there for all but three years.

Nancy: There is something very mythical about living in Texas. You can’t imagine living anywhere else. Although we loved living there, there was nothing in the state that we wouldn’t do four or five times. It was definitely tempting to try something different.

Cotton in Georgia. Courtesy of Nancy Cotton

Nancy: We moved out of Texas in 2022 for several reasons. Sure, there’s no income tax in the state, but estate taxes are a killer when you’re retired. Property taxes on our big house were about $24,000 a year.

Besides, the heat was also becoming unbearable. We wanted to live somewhere with weather and that was between our children’s homes in Connecticut and Texas. We also wanted to do more hiking and access more natural resources.

gym: In 2022, We decided to live our dream and buy a cabin in the woods right in the middle of the mountains.

Nancy: We wanted a new adventure in retirement, and wanted to live somewhere that gave us the flexibility to supplement our income.

Nancy: We had always vacationed in the West and really thought we would move to Colorado or Arizona or New Mexico. We liked all those places.

However, we did spend the holidays in Asheville, North Carolina – where my husband’s aunt now lives with her husband – and we loved it there. But it’s like Austin: A lot of people are moving there, and housing prices have gone up a lot.

We were like, ‘Okay, what if we go an hour to three hours outside of Asheville. What else is there around there?’ Then our eyes fell on Ellijay, Georgia. It is a tourist town that has wineries, apple orchards and is located in the mountains.

Cottons is on leave. Courtesy of Nancy Cotton

We’re saving a lot of money in Georgia

Nancy: We live in a small town about 15 minutes north of downtown Ellijay. It is not a big city and has only three streets. We’re in the mountains, off county roads. My husband and I wanted to live somewhere that was private but not remote.

gym: The city is 75 miles north of Atlanta and 70 miles southeast of Chattanooga.

Nancy: We bought a 2,800-square-foot home there for $696,000, set on three acres of land with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. We have no mortgage and are saving $3,000 a month.

The county we live in gives seniors a property tax break on school taxes, so we now only pay $1,599 a year. Our water, which used to run $300 a month in Texas, is part of a community well, so it doesn’t cost us anything.

Although Georgia has an income tax, they don’t tax Social Security and exclude up to $135,000 per couple for most retirement income like pensions and 401(k)s, so we barely pay anything.

The Cottons’ new Georgia home. Courtesy of Nancy Cotton

Nancy: Before leaving Texas, we were living in a new subdivision in Leander, right on the edge of the Texas Hill Country. In 2015, we bought our 4,500 square foot home for $695,000.

gym: The neighborhood we lived in was very popular. Its housing prices were rising and the appraisal district was paying attention. Our house was worth way more than we could sell it for – it was ridiculous really.

Cotton’s Austin home. Courtesy of Nancy Cotton

Nancy: We eventually sold it to the Californians at a huge profit, about $1.5 million.

We love our new house

Nancy: Going to a new place at our age was very scary. We had never traveled across the country, and we were moving to an area where we didn’t know anyone. – iIt was a big roll of the dice.

Still, I would say we have a better quality of life now. By selling our Texas home at the perfect time, we made a big profit. We were able to move to Georgia and buy a house with cash, no mortgage on it, and our property taxes went down as well.

Jim on hiking in Georgia. Courtesy of Nancy Cotton

Nancy: I think I had less culture shock because it was important to me to live in the South. I feel very good here and it is very pleasant. People are polite and nice.

Ellijay, Georgia. Courtesy of Nancy Cotton

Nancy: We were so screwed living in Texas for so long that this was the only place to go. it.

I love Texas and the Austin area. It has great opportunities in terms of employment and cost of living, especially when you’re young. But I guess, when you’re our age and retired, there are other places to look.

