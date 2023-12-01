A blueprint for the entire Gen AI data layer: Insights from Intuit

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

In VentureBeat’s reporting on generative AI, one company in particular stands out among venture companies for its speed and dexterity in deploying the technology at scale.

That company is Intuit. In September, Intuit introduced an LLM-drive assistant called Intuit Assist across all of its products, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, Mailchimp, and more. It announced its own General AI Operating System in June that orchestrates large language model (LLM) activity across the entire company – an end-to-end approach that, as far as I know, came long before any other major company. Was.

I recently interviewed Alon Amit, Intuit’s vice president of product management, about arguably the most important part of any company’s journey to realizing Gen AI success: building a best-practice data management layer.

Amit explains that it took Intuit several years to work through this data layer to ensure that the data was well integrated, accurate, governed and non-replicated. Only after doing so were LLMs able to call up that data to allow personalized conversations with Intuit’s 100 million small business and consumer customers.

During the interview, Amit presented a slide showing Intuit’s data layer. The slide indicates a best practice of what a data layer should look like, at least according to Intuit.

If you’re an enterprise data leader, I encourage you to click on the video link above, as Amit takes us step-by-step through the most important areas the company is working on, including Also included are areas that need to be corrected in 2024. (The interview was part of our AI Unleashed event; full video of the event is included above)

Here are some cliff-notes on what stood out to me:

1. Data Map Registry: Intuit created this universal repository for every data asset, real-time and batch, produced in the company. All data schemas are included. This ensures that assets are well controlled, with the owner and purpose of the asset being known. Elon acknowledged that the process is not complete, but Intuit hopes to be “very close to 100 percent” by the end of next year.

2. A culture of caring about “data as a product”: With the help of this data map, Intuit has established a culture among its developers, product managers, engineers, and others that beyond data from products shipped to customers, any data generated is considered a “product.” Is.

3. Data schema changes are handled equally: Any data schema, click-stream data, or third-party data coming into Intuit’s data ecosystem is controlled in the same way, to ensure they do not break downstream data systems, such as generative Necessary to support AI. This data flow, visible on the left side of the chart, includes, for example, Intuit’s own “domain events”, which involve when Intuit’s developers create an event bus for real-time data flowing from an application. Let’s make. All of this is automatically populated into Intuit’s data lake.

4. Ruled Data DerivationDerivation: Derivation is basically a general term for any transformation performed on data beyond the source data. This includes, for example, calculations for analytics, extraction of features for AI models, and attribution for marketing campaigns. So if a developer receives a feature that is already in the data registry, they will be informed that the feature is already there to avoid duplication.

5. Real-time data derivation:It is on the 2024 roadmap. Amit was careful to say that the company is not done in its pursuit of perfection. The company is working to create a “path paved in real-time for data derivation”, or the ability for developers to ensure that when a customer asks a question, or when an expert is offering support, Intuit will know what actions the user takes near him. real time.

