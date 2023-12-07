A Bitcoin vision: Ras al-Khaimah ruler's crypto Majlis sets the tone

Emiratis are creating a lasting impact in emerging technology for future generations.

In a world where some jurisdictions openly pursue crypto founders for self-serving political gain, the ambitious Sheikhdom of Ras Al-Khaimah is leading a proactive and collaborative regulatory approach, demonstrating that governments can partner with the industry. Can and should cooperate.

The small and nimble emirate is making bold moves in the Bitcoin and crypto space. Although it may not be a place that many in the industry have heard of, things are about to change.

Ras Al Khaimah Located at the northernmost tip of the UAE, this emirate is captivating with its natural beauty and rich historical heritage. Famous for its pristine beaches, terracotta deserts and the UAE’s highest mountain peak – Jebel Jais, Ras Al-Khaimah is a favorite destination for those who want to escape from the bustling business center of Dubai.

With a history dating back 7,000 years, Ras al-Khaimah is one of the oldest continuously inhabited areas in the world. Today, with a population of just 400,000, the emirate is boldly moving beyond its traditional focus on tourism, real estate and manufacturing to become a hub of technological innovation and digital transformation.

This strategic shift is exemplified by the establishment of the RAK Digital Assets Oasis, a special economic free zone designed to cater to Bitcoin, Web3, crypto and AI enterprises.

A Crypto Majlis for the Crypto Future

During the official launch of RAK Digital Assets Oasis, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and UAE Supreme Council Member, convened a Crypto Majlis, bringing together the leading minds of the global crypto industry to address critical needs. To be. The rapidly evolving Web3 and crypto landscape.

“Majlis” is an Arabic word which translates to “place of sitting”. In many Middle Eastern societies, the Majlis historically and culturally symbolizes a gathering where rulers interact with community members, listening to their concerns and promoting open dialogue. It is a place for discussion, deliberation and decision making.

Such assemblies play an important role in governance in the Middle East, reflecting the participatory nature and close relationship between rulers and communities. Crypto Majlis embodies a modern interpretation of this tradition, promoting discussion in the fields of digital assets and blockchain technology.

Notable individuals attending the Crypto Majlis included His Excellency Gabriel Abed, Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE; Alex Chehade, General Manager of Binance; Dominic Williams, Founder and Chief Scientist of DFINITY; Ming Wu, CTO at Conflux; Juliet Su, Managing Partner at Nutribe Capital; Henry Arslanian Co-Founder, Nine Blocks Capital Management, Dmytro Kotlyarov, Major Contributor to DEX Protocol; and Alexia Hefti, CEO of eGovern.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Member of the Supreme Council… [+] The UAE welcomes attendees to the Crypto Majlis.

Ras Al-Khaimah Media Office

The insights and deliberations gained from this Majlis will play an important role in shaping the vision and offering of the newly launched Economic Free Zone. During the Majlis, Dr. Samir Al Ansari, CEO of RAK Digital Assets Oasis, reaffirmed the emirate’s commitment to meeting the needs and expectations of the industry, underscoring Ras Al-Khaimah’s proactive approach to the digital sector.

For leaders in the crypto and Web3 industries, the Majlis presented a unique opportunity to contribute to a regulatory framework for Ras Al-Khaimah and share the needs and pain points of the industry.

collaborative innovation

The gathering of industry experts at the Crypto Majlis and the establishment of the RAK Digital Assets Oasis underlines the emirate’s commitment to collaborative innovation and highlights Ras Al-Khaimah’s focus on collaboration and innovation in the crypto sector. The Emirates is actively building strategic partnerships across various sectors and jurisdictions. This effort is more than just building coalitions; It is about merging different skills and innovative ideas to drive the digital economy. These partnerships are vital by combining global perspective, technical expertise and creative approach.

It is impressive to see Ras Al-Khaimah supporting Web3 businesses alongside Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The influence of this movement reaches beyond the national borders of the UAE. As more jurisdictions around the world join forces with this progressive stance, the global crypto and Web3 sectors will benefit greatly. This provides more opportunities for business founders and entrepreneurs, not only helping existing businesses grow but also creating space for new ideas and advancements in the industry.

A glimpse of what’s to come

Already today, Ras Al Khaimah facilitates the incorporation of businesses with established capital in Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH and other cryptocurrencies and also allows payment of incorporation fees and office leases in Bitcoin.

what next? A government treasury in which Bitcoins are kept?

Only time will tell what the future holds for Ras al-Khaimah. However, the emirate’s rich 7,000-year history shows that it is a place where innovation and progress are always welcomed, and with the upcoming Bitcoin halving in April 2024, the future of Ras Al-Khaimah is set to be even more prosperous. It is possible

Source: www.forbes.com