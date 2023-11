A bot designed to block the creation of new BRC-20 has reemerged on the Bitcoin blockchain. Its pseudonymous creator, @rot13maxi, told Decrypt on Twitter that he did not do so. But he shared the code with someone else yesterday.

This bot, called Sophon, looks for incoming Bitcoin transactions that contain certain rules and “snips” them before they are fully processed. Paying a fee to effectively jump the line in the Bitcoin queue, the bot fakes fresh BRC-20 by moving its ticker names.

@rot13maxi said, “I think there’s a copy of Sophon running around, and it’s not me, which is great.” He also said he was “back and forth” on publicly sharing the bot’s code. “going.

Launched earlier this year, Ordinals is a protocol that allows NFT-like assets to be created on Bitcoin by “writing” on individual Satoshi, which is equivalent to 1/100,000,000 of the entire Bitcoin. That data so far includes art, profile pictures, and text.

Pioneered by pseudonymous on-chain data analyst Domo in March, the BRC-20 are fungible tokens obtained through ordinals on Bitcoin.

BRC-20 is built using text-based inscriptions, which include JSON code. Amid growing interest in BRC-20 tokens in May, Bitcoin transaction fees reached their highest level in several years as hundreds of thousands of text-based ordinals per day filled Bitcoin’s mempool.

Short for memory pool, Bitcoin’s mempool is a backlog of transactions that are waiting to be verified by miners and added to the next block of the Bitcoin network. In addition to Bitcoin’s block rewards, miners receive transaction fees associated with each transaction. If a user inputs a higher fee, miners are incentivized to work quickly.

How does Sophon work?

As @rot13maxi said, Sophon makes the new BRC-20 using this mechanic. For BRC-20 to exist, it first needs to be deployed using text-based inscription. The bot looks for these transactions, copies the token’s ticker name, and stops BRC-20 in its tracks by paying high fees and determining its total supply in a fraction of a second.

@rot13maxi said of the Sophon, “It was a proof of concept meant to demonstrate this design flaw.” “If you want a global namespace – it’s first come first served […]-Then you have to take care that anyone can see that you are in the mempool, and anyone can come and take it [a token’s name] from you.”

Sophon was activated on October 3, and according to a popular Dune dashboard, text-based inscriptions fell 72% to 13,700 from 49,000 the day before. And on October 23, the day after the bot ran out of funds, text-based mentions increased 540% from 11,500 to 74,300.

Overall, @rot13maxi said Sophon derailed about 275 budding BRC-20 deployments with a 75% success rate. He said he spent about 0.013 bitcoin ($500 at today’s prices) to keep the bot running for a few weeks in October.

@rot13maxi said, “When it ran out of money, I decided I wasn’t going to put any money into it if no one cared.” “So, I turned it off. And now everyone is demanding to take it back.

Among those calling for Sophon’s return on Twitter on Monday was @raphjaph, the pseudonymous lead maintainer of Ordinals, who took over day-to-day oversight of the protocol after its creator, Casey Rodermer, indicated in May that That he was taking a step. Back from the project.

While the figures may seem small, Charlie Spears of Bitcoin mining firm Luxor Technologies told Decrypt that a single transaction deploying BRC-20 could result in more than thousands of transactions as speculators race to snatch up its predetermined supply. Are falling. let’s run.

“If you look at the primary driver of the BRC-20 volume […]“The vast majority of BRC-20 events are mint events,” Spears said, estimating that 80% to 90% of BRC-20 transactions are from people claiming mined tokens, or “simply mining and pricing But just speculating.” ,

At the time of this writing, Spears said about 20 BRC-20s were deployed, with one delivered the previous day, suggesting that some form of Sophon came back online on Wednesday.

monster in the memepool

Science fiction fans may already be familiar with the name Sophon. @rot13maxi’s bot is named after a rival supercomputer in Chinese author Liu Cixin’s three-part series, Remembrance of Earth’s Past. It is perhaps most famous for its debut novel, “The Three-Body Problem,” which is set to debut as a television series on Netflix in 2024. In the story, an alien civilization abandons Sophon on Earth, disrupting its scientific progress. Its size is small.

@rot13maxi in Cixin’s books said, “The Sophon was a tiny supercomputer the size of a proton that would fly in front of particle accelerators and block them.” “So my bot flies in front of the BRC-20 deployments and blocks them.”

However, SOFON is not infallible, he said. @rot13maxi said that anyone trying to build a BRC-20 can always skate by without paying more fees. Or, they could even ask Sophon’s operator to shut it down – which is part of their argument for considering a public release.

“I feel like it’s not really in keeping with the spirit of this thing,” @rot13maxi said about keeping the bot in the hands of a few people. “You have to believe that there are monsters hiding in the mempool that will come and eat you if you weaken your protocols.”

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech