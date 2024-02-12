'A bit contradictory': Borrell criticizes US for condemning Gaza deaths while sending arms to Israel

Josep Borrell has sharply criticized the Biden administration for lamenting the rising deaths in Gaza, while at the same time, providing Israel with weapons to pursue its military campaign.

Speaking in Brussels on Monday, hours after Israeli forces bombed the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the EU’s foreign policy chief called on Washington to stop appealing to Israel to stop killing civilians and instead “do something.” Called to start.

“How many times have you heard the most prominent leaders and foreign ministers around the world say: ‘Too many people are being killed’? President Biden said: ‘This is (over the top)’,” Borrell said in response to Biden’s recent Said referring to. Comment.

“Well, if you believe that a lot of people are being killed, then maybe you should provide less weapons to keep from killing so many people.”

He added, “It’s a bit contradictory to say that so many people are being killed, please take care of people, please don’t kill so many people.” “Please stop saying things and (start) doing something.”

condemned after hours An appeals court in the Netherlands has ordered the government to stop deliveries of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel over fears that Dutch exports could contribute to violations of international law. ICJ decision,

The US administration has ignored Congress in recent months to continue sending weapons to Israel, as well as calls for restraint in its war in Gaza, which has killed nearly 28,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. She is gone.

In recent days, Senate Democrats have pressured the White House to consult Congress before any future arms sales to Tel Aviv, fearing US complicity in the devastation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

President Biden responded to those calls last Thursday executive Order Authorizing cuts to military aid to foreign governments that do not comply with international law. The memorandum claims to “strengthen” US national security by “reinforcing respect for human rights, international humanitarian law, democratic governance, and the rule of law” and hopes to “reduce the risk of civilian harm” .

It is estimated that Israel has received more military aid from the US than any other country since the 1950s due to its long-standing, bipartisan policy of support.

“If the international community believes that this is a genocide, that a lot of people are being killed, then maybe they have to think about the provision of weapons,” Borrell said.

data shared Euronews suggests that several other EU countries, including Italy and Germany, have also provided Israel with some of the military equipment and components used in its attacks.

The Dallas Research Center claims that the Europeans are “one of the main suppliers of military systems and equipment to Israel”, behind the US, and that member states have licensed military contracts worth more than €2 billion to Israel, including anti-aircraft missiles. Licenses for ammo, weapon firing equipment and components are included. Military aircraft and vehicles.

Organizations such as Amnesty International and the European Network Against Arms Trade (ENAAT) have long called for a comprehensive arms embargo on both Israel and Hamas.

