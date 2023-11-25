November 25, 2023
A big market surprise is likely to come


focusart

Over the past two years, battling persistently high inflation has been the key economic theme facing the markets. However, key economic trends are changing, which we believe will likely lead to a shift from inflation to deflation in the near future. In this article, we explain why we expect this major market surprise and share how we are preparing our portfolios to profit from this anticipated macroeconomic reversal, including some of our top picks at the moment. Also included.

Source: seekingalpha.com

