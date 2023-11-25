A big market surprise is likely to come

focusart

Over the past two years, battling persistently high inflation has been the key economic theme facing the markets. However, key economic trends are changing, which we believe will likely lead to a shift from inflation to deflation in the near future. In this article, we explain why we expect this major market surprise and share how we are preparing our portfolios to profit from this anticipated macroeconomic reversal, including some of our top picks at the moment. Also included.

Why is a major market surprise coming?

Given that inflation and related interest rate hikes have dominated market sentiment since early 2022, the market has largely priced in longer interest rates. This is evident from the big declines in many utilities (XLU), REITs (VNQ), and yield companies like Atlantica (AY), NextEra (NEP), Brookfield Renewable (BEP) (BEPC), and Clearway (CWEN). Is certified. .a) Despite enjoying fairly strong fundamentals over that time period:

Data by YCharts

As a result, any material decline in interest rates is likely to cause a very strong reaction in the market, resulting in these stocks moving higher.

However, we believe that not only is inflation likely to moderate, but deflation may also occur in the near future. Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest (ARKK) (ARKQ) – known for her bold investments in disruptive technology companies – recently shared her thoughts on why we may transition from a period of inflation to a period of deflation due to technological advancements. Are on the verge of. and the Fed’s extremely aggressive interest rate increases over the past two years. He believes that technological innovation – particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and robotics – will increase productivity and lower costs, leading to lower prices and a massive deflationary effect on the economy. Furthermore, he criticized the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases, saying that this is necessary to reduce inflation, and as a result, could lead to deflation in the economy in the near future.

While some may dismiss his approach as being influenced by the fact that his investments thrive in periods of low interest rates, recent economic data support his theory that we are on the verge of a shift toward deflation. Are. For example, recent data indicate that commodity prices have declined significantly, as well as new and used car prices and airfares. Additionally, CEOs of retail giants like Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) have noted a recent deflationary trend in retail prices. On top of this, the commercial real estate market is facing challenges with impending debt refinancing, which could have a further deflationary impact on the economy as rental costs are likely to decline for many companies going forward and A major decline in the huge commercial sector will lead to a decline in unemployment. The real estate sector will also impact consumer spending. Last, but not least, the labor market is showing signs of cooling with slowing job growth, rising unemployment and declining consumer sentiment and real wages. As a result, lower wages and weaker consumer demand for goods and services are likely, further exacerbating the deflation spiral.

Another potential increase in deflation could be a sharp decline in the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO), which has held up quite well so far and is actually quite overvalued according to most metrics. When people’s investments are doing well, they feel more financially secure and are therefore more likely to spend money. However, when the stock market falls, it has an adverse effect on consumer behavior. As a result, if the market corrects to a more normalized valuation level, there could be an additional impact on consumer behavior. The same can be said about home equity, which is being artificially inflated right now due to historically high home valuations.

In fact, the US CPI – the most popular metric for inflation – has seen a dramatic decline over the past three months and is now on the verge of a deflationary turn:

Data by YCharts

Indeed, given that there is often considerable lag in the role of shelter in the CPI, and there is strong evidence to suggest that the contribution of shelter to the CPI will be deflationary in the future, a case can be made that we are already at this point. We are experiencing deflation. Regardless, should the above trends continue, it is entirely possible that we will see some deflationary readings on the CPI at some point in the near future. If this happens, it is quite possible that the market will be shocked and the parts of it which have fallen due to the story of high interest rates for a long period are likely to rise.

our approach

If we are indeed set for a major market shock as the economy goes from four decades of high inflation to deflation in a matter of a few years, that means the economy will likely suffer a meaningful recession and as an investor there This is a huge opportunity to generate alpha.

While certain parts of the market – particularly those of major AI companies like Palantir (PLTR), META, Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), NVIDIA (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), and While Tesla (TSLA) – is trading at or near historically high valuations right now – despite the impact of higher interest rates on equity valuations, there are other areas of the market – despite the underlying companies boasting solid fundamentals. – Due to the markets having fallen seriously, there is general consensus that we are looking at higher interest rates for a longer period. What’s more, if anything, many of these businesses are recession-resistant as well.

As a result, in a scenario where the economy moves into an environment of very low inflation or even deflation, as well as slipping into recession, interest rates would also likely fall because the Federal Reserve would no longer have to keep rates restrictive. No need to keep on levels. Feeling compelled to pull the economy out of recession. As a result, these interest rate-sensitive, recession-resistant stocks will outperform the rest of the market by a large margin.

So, while we are big believers in maintaining a diversified portfolio, we are giving more importance to our allocation to sectors like defensive REITs, utilities, yield cos and other contracted infrastructure assets. Some of our favorite picks at the moment include:

Realty Income (O) – a high-yield, A-rated, triple net lease REIT that trades at historically low valuations and has a phenomenal track record of growing wealth over the long term and growing its dividend, with It also faces recession exceptionally well. ,

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) – a high-yield, investment-grade regulated utility that trades at historically low valuations and positions its renewable energy generation business (which they expect to execute in 2024) at this valuation In the process of selling. He believes that will unlock value for shareholders. It has been hit by rising interest rates despite solid underlying performance and hence would benefit significantly from a fall in interest rates while weathering the recession well.

Investor Takeaway

We believe that the potentially imminent shift from hyperinflation to deflation presents a very attractive risk-adjusted opportunity for investors at this time. Yes, it is true that there is also a strong case for sticky inflation going forward, and so we should be cautious in fully adopting the deflation narrative. One reason to be concerned about persistently high inflation in the coming years includes ‘de-globalization’ efforts such as trade restrictions and reduced reliance on foreign products, leading to increased costs and retaliatory measures by affected countries. Additionally, the wage-price spiral, where higher inflation drives wage growth, further increases inflation, especially in service-based economies. Third, high liquidity in global markets as a result of quantitative easing following the 2008 financial crisis has driven up asset prices and limited the ability of central banks to tackle inflation by raising interest rates.

That being said, by focusing on sectors like defensive REITs, utilities and yield cos, which are undervalued due to the currently prevailing high-interest rate environment, investors can capitalize on massive upside potential in the event of low inflation/deflation. Can take advantage of current market dynamics by offering. This may be realized in the near future, while in the worst case scenario the possibility of further declines will be limited only if interest rates remain in their current range for the foreseeable future.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these shares.

Source: seekingalpha.com