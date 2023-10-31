Ryan Smolkin, the midget, Smiths Falls, Ontario-born entrepreneur known for serving poutine with an endless array of toppings at his restaurants, has died.

Smoke’s Poutinery Inc. The founder was 50 years old.

He died Sunday of unexpected complications from recent surgery, the company said Monday, adding that he had dreamed of achieving “global dominance” with the Ajax, Ontario-based brand.

Mark Cunningham, Smolkin’s president and chief operating officer, whom Smolkin chose to succeed him, said, “He wanted to be in every city and every country in the world and he preached that from day one.”

Smolkin started Smoke’s in 2009, serving up hefty stacks of poutine with ingredients like pulled pork, bacon, cheeseburgers and butter chicken. Cunningham said, he chose the poutine simply because it was “unique”.

At Smoke’s, Smolkin called himself chief entertainment officer, in which role he managed more than 30 varieties of the fry-based dish sold by his chain. He also acted in several YouTube videos. In several clips, he appears to answer the question “Will it be gravy?”

Although Cunningham said Smolkin could be quiet and reserved, he shined when all eyes were on him.

“When the camera lights came on, he was ready to rock ‘n’ roll,” Cunningham recalled.

Smolkin’s food and personality quickly became popular among Canadians, including actor Seth Rogen, who once told the Toronto Star that if he had to choose, he would eat smoked meats, cheese curds and gravy-dipped smoked fries on earth. That would be his ideal last meal.

Such praise helped Smoke expand from its first location on Adelaide Street West in Toronto to nearly 100 locations across Canada and, at one time, in the US.

He often said his goal was to take poutine – long a Quebec dish – around the world, and told employees, “Nobody stops the gravy train.”

Also, he founded the World Poutine Eating Championships, where competitive eater Joey Chestnut once downed 28 pounds of poutine in 10 minutes.

In 2016, he added a CEO component to the championship, where food industry leaders competed and raised money for We Care, a charity that sends disabled children to camp, on whose board Smolkin sat.

Smolkin participated in the executive version of the competition, but often some kidnapping was planned. “He’ll water down the gravy or we’ll put something else in the cans for him or he’ll give a lot of his competitors more cans than him,” Cunningham said.

He added, Smolkin was involved in a lot of what he did with rock ‘n’ roll.

He sang in the brand’s restaurants, equipped its headquarters with a large video screen to play 1980s rock videos and even played air guitar on stage at company conferences to partners and suppliers, Cunningham said. Used to challenge to play.

But perhaps his biggest rock ‘n’ roll moment came when he met Kiss star Gene Simmons. Cunningham said the two struck up a friendship, which led to Smolkin visiting Simmons at his Los Angeles home.

They would talk by the pool and Smolkin was always thrilled when Simmons was on tour.

Cunningham said, “Not only did (Smolkin) respect (Simmons) from a musical standpoint, but he also respected him as a business entrepreneur.”

“There was a strong bond between them, that’s for sure.”

Like Simmons, Smolkin also had a passion for marketing.

Smolkin chose Smoke’s red and black checkered plaid color scheme, reminiscent of the shirts he often wore, and decorated his store with a sketched logo of Smoke, the company’s mascot.

The branding was a chance to draw on Smolkin’s past as the head of a marketing and design company whose clients included Nike, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Molson Breweries, and Corus Entertainment.

Away from work, he was a proud father of twins Nate and Sam, and is also survived by his father and two siblings.

Cunningham said there has been an outpouring of support for his family and Smoak’s family since they announced his death.

“He had a big heart,” Cunningham said.

“He would be a guy who would give you a high five or a pat on the shoulder or a big, big hug… He had an impact on people, that’s for sure.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

