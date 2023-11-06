A big-headed state official may have given the NRA a big victory at the Supreme Court

From time to time, the Supreme Court takes up a case involving a public official who acted very foolishly – without regard for the general norms governing law enforcement, or without any insight into how their actions violate some of the government’s most Can undermine important actions – you want the judges to take turns slapping them on the head.

National Rifle Association v. Vullo, which the court announced it would hear last Friday, is one such case. This includes two unrelated actions that former New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) Superintendent Maria Vullo took against the NRA, one of which successfully shut down an NRA program that recklessly endangered the lives of countless New Yorkers. Gave – and one of which recklessly endangered Vullo’s life. Attempt to shut down this potentially lethal program.

In 2017, DFS began investigating the NRA-backed insurance program “Carry Guard,” according to the federal appeals court that heard it. Vullo The case, “provided liability defense coverage for criminal proceedings arising out of the use of a firearm, even where the insured acted with criminal intent.”

Carry Guard reportedly offered to pay the civil and criminal legal costs (up to $1 million for a civil case and up to $150,000 for a criminal case) of its clients who shot another person in self-defense. The NRA actively promoted this insurance among its members as a product that would give them peace of mind if another human being were shot. An appeal to NRA members stated that “You should never be forced to choose between protecting your life and driving yourself and your family into financial ruin.”

For reasons that should be obvious, New York generally does not allow insurance contracts for the purpose of “insuring a person against his willful criminal acts”, and it certainly does not allow that kind of insurance. which can be paid if the beneficiary commits a violent act. Offense with a deadly weapon. And so, shortly after DFS began its investigation into Carry Guard, three insurance companies that underwrite or administer Carry Guard or similar programs entered into a consent decree where they cease to provide this type of insurance. Agreed to close.

The three companies also agreed to pay a combined fine of more than $13 million.

This is all good and great. Nothing in the Constitution prevents New York from targeting insurers who sell products that would encourage people to shoot other people. And nothing in the First Amendment prevents New York from targeting illegal insurance supported by the NRA, even though the NRA also engages in First Amendment-protected advocacy.

But then Vullo did something that was beyond comprehension.

In February 2018, the Parkland, Florida, school shooting occurred – killing 17 high school students and school staff. Following this shooting, DFS issued a “guidance” signed by Vullo, which encouraged insurers to “continue to evaluate and manage their risks, including reputational risks, that may arise due to their dealings with the NRA or similar gun promotion organizations.” May arise from.”

To be clear, this guidance did not explicitly threaten any action against insurers who continued to do legitimate business with the NRA. But that doesn’t change the fact that DFS, an agency whose responsibilities include law enforcement, and which recently took a $13 million enforcement action against insurance companies doing illegal business with the NRA, is now suggesting that It was believed that those companies may have to face consequences. He did other legal business with the NRA.

This guidance, and similar post- Parkland communications between DFS and the insurance industry, potentially violate the First Amendment. While the Constitution allows any government official to ask any company to stop doing business with the NRA, it does not generally permit the government to do so. to force Private businesses are blocking legitimate business with an advocacy group. And DFS’s guidance, which was issued shortly after DFS launched its carry guard investigation, seems suspiciously forced.

The case is now before the Supreme Court, which is dominated by Republican appointees, and has a history of issuing recklessly sweeping decisions that benefit gun rights organizations.

The First Amendment places special burdens on law enforcement agencies

As a general rule, the government has almost unlimited authority to express its views, as do public officials. They can condemn the NRA. They may demand stricter gun laws which the NRA opposes. They can say nasty things about the NRA to business leaders who want to do business with the NRA. And, if the NRA does something illegal, they can warn businesses of the legal risks of engaging in that illegal activity.

but in Bantam Books vs. Sullivan (1963), the Supreme Court held that “the people do not lightly make veiled threats to initiate criminal proceedings against public officials for their non-appearance.” Although the government can express whatever opinion it wants about an organization that its leaders do not like, it cannot use law enforcement officers to threaten someone with criminal charges unless that person is within the First Amendment. Does not abandon activity protected by.

Bantam Books This included a government body called the “Rhode Island Commission for Encouraging Morality among Youth”, which identified books and magazines deemed “objectionable for sale, distribution or exhibition to youth under 18 years of age”. Was considered. It then sent notices to booksellers and distributors seeking their “cooperation” with the Commission in removing such books – and reminded those sellers of the Commission’s “duty to comply with the Attorney General’s recommendation of prosecution against those who disseminate obscenity.” Do it.”

According to one book distributor, a police officer would often visit him immediately after receiving such a notice, and the officer would ask the distributor what steps he had taken in response to the notice.

Bantam Books It was held that this level of pressure – a letter that clearly mentioned the possibility of prosecution, followed by a visit from an inquisitive police officer – crossed the line from permissible persuasion to unacceptable coercion.

facts of Vullo are not as terrible as those in Bantam Books, The DFS guidance does not mention the possibility of any type of enforcement action against an insurer that continues to work with the NRA. And there is no indication that DFS sent an armed police officer to New York insurance companies to investigate whether they had indeed left their business with the NRA.

Nevertheless, the guidance raises serious First Amendment concerns. For example, imagine that a police officer has arrested you for shoplifting – or some other crime that you have lawfully committed, and a police officer can lawfully arrest you for doing so. . Then imagine that same police officer comes to your workplace a few months later and pressures you to end your relationship with another company. Would you hesitate to refuse? Or would you think that this officer, who recently arrested you, was indirectly threatening to do so again?

this is basically what happened Vullo, DFS took entirely legitimate enforcement actions against three insurance companies arising from those companies’ decisions to operate or underwrite an insurance product that no sane government would allow to exist. Then, months later, the same agency sent a guidance to all New York insurers – including these three companies – informing them that DFS would “require regulated institutions to review any of their relationships with the NRA or similar gun promotion organizations.” and encourages prompt action.” “Actions to manage these risks and promote public health and safety.”

It’s not hard to read that guidance as a blatant attempt to punish the NRA because New York’s government disagrees with the NRA’s political advocacy in favor of looser gun laws.

Law enforcement agencies should be extremely cautious before giving opinion on politics

The NRA has demanded an extraordinary measure Vullo Case. According to the complaint filed with the trial court hearing the case, the NRA wants a court order requiring DFS to “immediately cease and desist from engaging in any conduct or activity the purpose or effect of which is to interfere with , to eliminate or reduce.” Any contract and/or business relationship of the NRA with any organization.”

Among other things, it could prevent New York from enforcing its law that bars insurers from selling products that encourage people to shoot other people.

Hopefully the Supreme Court will not impose such a devastating outcome on the people of New York because of one wrong move. One of its former officers. But, by bringing himself and his agency into a political controversy about gun advocacy, Vullo gave this highly partisan Supreme Court a chance to insert itself into what should have been a routine insurance enforcement action.

Most news outlets make their money through advertising or subscriptions. But when it comes to what we’re trying to do at Vox, there are a few reasons why we can’t just rely on ads and subscriptions to keep the lights on.

First, advertising money fluctuates with the economy. We often only know what our ad revenue will be a few months out, making it difficult to plan ahead.

Second, we are not in the subscription business. Vox is here to help everyone understand the complex issues shaping the world — not just those who can pay for a subscription. We believe this is an important part of building a more equal society. We can’t do this if we have a paywall.

That’s why we turn to you, our readers, to help keep Vox free. If you also believe that everyone deserves access to trusted high-quality information, would you make a gift to Vox today?

yes, i’ll pay $5/month

yes, i’ll pay $5/month

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute through

Source: www.vox.com