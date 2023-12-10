America is back to work. Productivity of American workers rose 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday. This is the fastest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2020. Productivity also increased by 2.4% last quarter, making it the first two consecutive quarters of productivity growth in nearly three years.

This is a welcome turn of fortunes after five consecutive quarters of productivity decline, the reasons for which have been much debated. This controversy has been going on for several years as executives and employees alike have been attempting to figure out what exactly causes decreased production and morale. Many CEOs have pointed fingers at remote work, arguing that sitting on the couch has made it too easy for employees to put in less effort – which reduces a company’s overall output over time. But this is not confirmed by the data—offices are no longer full due to increased productivity. And economists have largely attributed the decline to everything from sluggish economic activity to higher-than-usual job turnover.

It’s probably too early to tell whether last quarter’s productivity increase is a blip – or what’s actually driving growth – but it may still be worth getting excited about. The surge in productivity is very encouraging, according to Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, the global strategy consulting division of Big Four consultancy firm EY.

“We have seen something that rarely happens outside of recessions: productivity has accelerated in a cyclical manner, in line with the overall pace of economic activity, and there has been positive growth in labor market terms,” he explains. Luck.

Essentially, Daco says, productivity has reached above its 2017-to-2019 norms, which he believes shows that this is “not just a quick bounce,” but is actually compared to past trends. is stronger in – a positive development.

Daco believes this is based on four main factors unique to our current circumstances: lower turnover, more solid flexible arrangements, greater attention to costs and more careful investment. Conspicuously missing from this list? Daco says the return to the office has had a negligible impact on productivity. (Future of Work experts could tell you all this.)

big four

When the US reported its fifth consecutive quarter of declining productivity in May – the longest such period since World War II – it followed two years of great resignations and attrition. Deco says, “When an employee is staying there for a few months, he or she has to train someone who has just joined — and that person may not necessarily be able to stay that long — so that “Productivity drops drastically.” “A person who has been there for three months is not going to be as productive as someone who has been there for several years.” Then the cycle repeats: It would make sense to train them someone else. next the person will be equal Less skilled.

But such worker churn has since fallen from its fever intensity — the attrition rate has fallen back to 2019 rates. “Employees are staying with their employers longer, and attrition rates are much lower,” explains Deco, adding that this makes employees better trained and more efficient.

Another thing that has changed—the adoption of hybrid work. Earlier this year, many employees were still navigating this workplace agreement. Now, most office workers only log on remotely 30% of the time, and that figure has not increased in several months. As hybrid work becomes the norm, it means less organizational change, which means more time to actually focus on work.

Deco says our productivity has declined for five consecutive quarters due to being in a “post-pandemic shock environment”. “Now we are becoming more organized, and people are finding balance in their flexible arrangements, and this is leading to more productive outputs.”

The other two factors are more external. Last year, inflation reached its highest level in 40 years. This led businesses to pay extra attention to cost management, cut back on expenses like free lunches and even resort to rounds of layoffs. Now, the story from late 2023 to 2024 is one of cost fatigue, which Daco says is a bit different from the inflation story of 2020 so far.

“Everyone is tired of the increased cost of goods, services, labor, capital, interest rates, inventory—everything,” he says. “That’s why bosses don’t want to let good talent go.” Instead, they need to find ways to improve productivity, such as investing in increasing employee engagement and long-term retention and taking advantage of technological innovations like generative AI.

And, in an environment where the cost of capital and interest rates are rising, businesses scrutinize their decisions far more than in a strong economic environment. “You’ll be more careful with your investments,” says Daco. “This means you’re going to focus on the investment decisions that bring the highest returns.”

In other words: no unnecessary spending or innovation – focus on the most attractive business levers, and divert all resources and productivity towards them.

Office attendance and work output? not so black and white

Inspired by Daco’s four-point explanation, new BLS data puts this idea to rest Where? In the productivity debate, work is consequential. Experts have maintained that exact point for years.

Deco says the evidence of the productivity gap between remote and in-person work isn’t black and white; There is a “huge spread” of profits and losses. He added, “I don’t know whether the return-to-office policies have had much of an impact one way or the other, because the logic is clear both ways.” “It really depends on the culture and the logic behind it [policies],

He says that often when someone is forced to do something, he becomes less efficient. Once people feel more comfortable and stable in an arrangement, their productivity begins to improve.

Asked whether a move toward more in-person presence could necessarily improve productivity, Daco demurred. “I am not going to answer this question, because there is no clear evidence [this year’s Labor Day mandates] “Things really changed a lot.”

By the time many of the Labor Day orders were issued, they were already in place to some extent, and the individual half-and-half split was not entirely new. And, contrary to remote work expert Nick Bloom’s prediction that remote work will eventually eliminate office work as the dominant format, Deco says he expects office work to increase in the coming years.

“We’ll never get back—well, never say never—but we’re unlikely to get back to 100% office attendance,” he says. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if we still get back on track , especially if labor market conditions start to deteriorate and we see layoffs and more unemployment.”

At that point, he says, workers will have a greater incentive to be present rather than out of sight — which, he hopes, will make their bosses hesitant in firing them in the first place. However, bosses can also take the approach of evaluating workers based on their productivity rates. Which, conveniently, is doing pretty well these days.

Source: fortune.com