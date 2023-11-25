A 60-year-old Uber driver explained why exhaustion and poor customer tipping led him to take a part-time job at Kohl's.

Suzanne, 60, has been driving part-time for Uber since 2016 to supplement her income.

But due to exhaustion, low pay and poor customer tipping, she is driving less.

Instead, he is working part time at kohls And hopefully by next year I’ll stop driving.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Susan, a single mom starting out in Cincinnati, Ohio part time driving for uber in 2016 – in addition to his full-time job – to support himself and his son.

but he said low pay , bad customer tipping And high vehicle expenses have started impacting his income. She’s been driving less since the beginning of November, when she started working part-time at Kohl’s for about $15 an hour.

Suzanne is one in a million Uber and Lyft drivers In the US, those cannot rely on a consistent paycheck, partly due to fluctuations in customer demand and tips. As a result, there are many calculate their earnings After expenses make sure the driving is worth their time.

“Driving for Uber is no longer profitable,” the 60-year-old man told Business Insider. “I do it as an extra effort and am hoping to finish it all in 2024.” She requested that her last name not be included for fear of commercial repercussions.

Suzanne earned $18,000 last year, according to tax documents seen by Business Insider, and said she drove about 15 to 20 hours per week. She estimated she made between $22 and $25 before accounting Expenses like gas and maintenance -And then about $16 to $18 an hour. Although it’s a few dollars more per hour than her gig at Kohl’s, the extra wear and tear on her vehicle and the frustration from customers who are stingy with tips probably won’t be worth it to her.

Between October 9 and November 6, Suzanne received an average tip of $1.39 from her 100 trips – or an overall tip rate of 12%. is compared to 15% to 20% tip range Many customers walk into the restaurant. He said tipping has gotten worse Since the peak of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to see someone in my back seat carrying a designer bag, the latest iPhone, the smell of designer perfume and nothing left to pick you up safely and get you to your destination,” he said. “I’m amazed at the lack of tipping now.”

Uber’s flexibility is great but drivers need to understand their market

since uber advance fare The feature went live in Cincinnati last year, Susan said, giving her more information about travel payments and destinations before deciding accept it or reject it , But she said she is earning less per mile than before the feature was implemented.

When asked whether the advance rental feature was impacting drivers’ earnings, an Uber spokesperson did not answer the specific question, but pointed to a November earnings call, where the company said drivers’ earnings levels “The entire usage is as high as $33 an hour.” America.”

Suzanne’s biggest advice for other Uber drivers: Understand your market.

“Find out if you’re driving in an advance rental program, find out what makes sense to take and what the benefits are to you,” he said. “Take advantage of this program and start riding a ride that isn’t worth your time.”

Despite her recent challenges with Uber, Suzanne said having control over her hours has been a big benefit.

Before she started driving in 2016, she said she worked part-time as a grocery store cashier. Uber’s flexibility — compared to its structured 20-hour-a-week schedule — appealed to her at the time.

Susan’s part-time job at Kohl’s only lasts through the holiday season, but she said she would consider staying next year if the opportunity arose. If not, there’s a good chance she’ll start driving again.

“I’m getting tired, but it’s a big struggle to get some money,” she said.

Are you a gig worker willing to share your story about pay, schedules, and tipping? If yes, please contact this correspondent [email protected] ,

Source: www.businessinsider.com