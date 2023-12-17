Image Source: Getty Images

shares of farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) have fallen off a cliff this year. As I write, they have fallen to $0.75 (59p), which means they are down 84% this year. Although it may be tempting to try to find value among the debris, I wouldn’t touch this penny stock. here’s why.

slow growing stock

Farfetch is a luxury goods platform that connects online shoppers to over a thousand boutiques and fashion labels. It also powers e-commerce operations for UK department store Harrods and Italian fashion houses ferragamo, among others. And it wholly owns some retailers and brands, including Browns.

If we jump ahead a bit to this year, the Farfetch share price is actually down 99% since February 2021.

What’s causing this shocking destruction of shareholder value? Well, for starters, it’s a growth stock that has almost stopped rising while still posting losses.

In 2020 and 2021, it generated year-on-year revenue growth of 64% and 35%, respectively. However, revenues slowed to $2.3 billion last year, representing growth of only 3%. And the losses are increasing.

In the stock market environment we are in, there was not going to be any compromise with investors.

a slowing luxury market

Most luxury goods companies are believed to have reported slow sales in recent months. But the company’s market average order value (AOV) was $561 in the second quarter, down 6% from last year.

This suggests to me that Farfetch’s product mix is ​​not currently good enough for the more flexible ultra-luxury shopper.

There has also been criticism that its acquisitions are too distracting outside of its core market operations.

a credit downgrade

on 28th November Wire Farfetch founder and CEO Jose Neves was reported to be considering taking the company private. The next day the firm canceled its scheduled earnings (Q3) announcement, warning that its prior financial guidance “Don’t trust it anymore,

When companies delay their earnings reports, it’s rarely for good reasons. The concern is that news outlets have reported that the company will not have enough cash to survive long term.

Looking at the numbers, I’m not surprised. The company had $734m in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2022. At the end of Q2 2023, the figure had fallen to $454m. But its GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) net loss during the first half of the year was nearly $500 million.

Additionally, Farfetch has $1.6 billion in debt payments due between 2027 and 2030. And last week, moody’s The company’s credit rating was reduced to Caa2. That’s deep junk territory, which complicates the situation.

i’m staying away

To be honest, I am struggling to see very many investment cases. But reports say the company is trying to secure emergency funding (up to $500 million) from private equity firms Apollo Global Management,

If it gets outside investment, the stock could rise from here, especially as it is trading at a low price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.2. And it cannot be denied that Farfetch is a popular online store.

However, no rescue agreement is certain at this point. The white knight may never come. Therefore, I believe this speculative penny stock looks more suitable for day traders than long-term investors.

Needless to say, I think there are far safer stocks to invest my money in the market right now.

