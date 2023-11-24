A 31-year-old millionaire who has 7 different types of investment accounts says his HSA is ‘my favorite so far’ – and explains how he’s using it to build long-term wealth

Brennan Schlagbaum left her CPA job in 2021 to run her business BudgetDog full-time. Courtesy of Brennan Schlagbaum

Brennan Schlagbaum and his wife paid off six-figure debts and now have a net worth of around $2 million.

The couple invests in a variety of investment accounts, from IRAs to brokerage accounts to index funds.

Of all the different types of accounts she has, her favorite is her Health Savings Account (HSA).

Brennan Schlagbaum has a simple way of investing — he puts most of his money in three index funds — but he has a lot of accounts to work with.

The 31-year-old, who paid off more than $300,000 in debt with his wife Erin before building a net worth of nearly $2 million, has his investments spread across seven different types of accounts.

He and Erin have three types of retirement accounts: two individual retirement accounts (IRAs), a solo 401(k), which is an individual 401(k) plan specifically for business owners like Brennan who don’t have employees. Are, and are employees of Erin. Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) from his previous employer.

Additionally, they have a health savings account (HSA), a taxable brokerage account, a 529 plan (a type of investment plan that offers tax-free income and withdrawals for qualified educational expenses), and a high- Yield savings account, which is where they set aside money for property taxes due at the end of each year.

“Since we don’t have a mortgage, we have to pay property taxes at the end of the year,” Schlagbaum explained. He and Erin, who own their primary residence outright in Texas, owe $12,000 in property taxes each year, so they keep $1,000 a month in a high-yield savings account to cover that expense. Let’s send. High-yield savings accounts, which earn many times more than a traditional savings account, typically return between 3.40% APY and 4.25% APY.

Of all her accounts, “My HSA is by far my favorite,” said Schlagbaum, who left her CPA job in 2021 to focus full-time on her financial education business BudgetDog.

Insider confirmed the Schlagbaums’ net worth by looking at account screenshots and a copy of their personal balance sheets.

Maxing Out Your HSA, Not Touching the Money, and Letting It Grow Tax-Free

An HSA is a savings vehicle that lets you contribute pre-tax dollars toward healthcare costs, but it can also be used as an investment tool and to supplement your retirement accounts.

Similar to an IRA, you can make annual contributions to an HSA (the contribution limits for 2023 are $3,850 for individuals and $7,750 for families) and you get significant tax benefits. In the case of an HSA, you actually get a triple tax benefit: You can contribute pre-tax dollars (which reduces your taxable income), your contributions and earnings grow tax-free over time, And you can withdraw your money tax-free to cover qualified medical expenses. (Like an IRA, you can invest your HSA balance in mutual funds, stocks or ETFs, depending on what the plan offers.)

If you withdraw money for anything other than qualified medical expenses (which includes things like doctor’s office visits and co-pays, lab fees and vaccines), you must pay ordinary income taxes on the withdrawals and a 20% early tax rate. Withdrawal penalty will have to be paid. , (If you’re under age 65; after age 65, you can use your HSA money to cover any expenses without incurring a penalty.)

Schlagbaum family. Courtesy of Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum

The Schlagbaums are currently facing a lot of medical expenses, as their daughter was diagnosed with Dravet syndrome in 2022.

“His medical bills have skyrocketed,” Schlagbaum said. “In 2022, they were $200,000. Of course, insurance covers a lot of that.” But for whatever they spend out of pocket, “we have the ability to withdraw that money tax-free at any time in the future. It gives us a lot of flexibility in the future.”

HSA accounts, unlike FSAs (Flexible Spending Accounts, which are another type of account that can help with health care costs), do not have a “use it or lose it” policy. Any unused funds in your HSA automatically roll over to the next year.

While the Schlagbaums could use their HSA funds for their medical costs right now, they have chosen not to do so. They’re in a financial position where they can pay out of pocket with cash flow from Brennan’s company, which means their HSA money can continue to grow.

“I would leave that money there and invest it for years to come,” Schlagbaum said. “It’s a really good strategy, not to mention, at 65, the HSA becomes a traditional IRA. So we have flexibility from that angle as well; I can think of it as a hybrid retirement account. Or, I can eventually use all those savings toward any medical costs we will have at that time.”

He contributes the maximum amount each year, he said: “This year’s limit is $7,750 a year, so that equates to about $298.07 every two weeks.”

The fact that there’s a contribution limit “is an indication that it’s a really good account from a tax-saving perspective, he said. “There’s a reason to put a limit on it. So, if we put all our $7,750 in there, we want to make sure it’s all invested and not touched.”

Note that, to use an HSA, you must be enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP), a type of health insurance plan that typically comes with lower monthly premiums but costs more out-of-pocket. .

This type of plan is not the best option for everyone. It is usually suitable for people who are very healthy and do not plan to seek frequent medical care.

“If you’re a healthy person or you’re single and you don’t have a lot of medical visits, an HSA may be a good route to take,” Schlagbaum said. “The opposite side of the spectrum is me and our family: the person who has kids and health concerns. It can be expensive.”

However, they can pay their deductible in advance, and are comfortable with their plan’s out-of-pocket maximum, which is the maximum amount you can spend on covered health care in a year.

If you’re interested in going the HSA route, look carefully at the deductible and out-of-pocket maximums when comparing plans.

“You need to be aware of the potential cost that could come if you have to go to the doctor,” Schlagbaum said. “A lot of people go this route and they get an HSA because they hear someone talking about it online, but suddenly it becomes a nightmare because they’re out of their pocket with all the money.”

Depending on your medical and financial situation, going with an HDHP “may be more expensive,” he cautioned. “You have to make sure you can afford the maximum price out of your pocket.”

