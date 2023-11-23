A 30-year-old energy expert says Saudi Arabia could suddenly cut oil, sending prices soaring and sending the futures market into a tailspin.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC postponed its meeting from November 26 to November 30.

Anas Alhaji says this is virtually going to happen, suggesting that members have reached an agreement.

He said that there could be additional cuts which the market is not expecting.

As the stock market pauses due to the US Thanksgiving holiday, oil prices are still rising.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark for oil prices, has been in free fall since Wednesday as OPEC members delayed a meeting from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30 to determine crude supply output for 2024. Was determined.

This is good news if you are on the pump, but bad news if you are a trader who has bet on prices rising. On Thursday, US crude traded at around $76.01, down about 2.4% from the previous day.

The surplus in supply has pushed the price of a barrel down about 19% since September. As a result, traders were expecting an announcement that OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, would agree on production cuts to keep commodity prices stable. This expectation caused markets to react prematurely, leading to a rally over the weekend before reversing course.

Traders weren’t wrong – they were too early, according to 30-year-old energy expert Anas Alhaji, who believes we should be prepared for a potentially surprising announcement from Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji, managing partner of research and advisory firm Energy Outlook Advisors, says the initial impression from the delay in the meeting is that OPEC+ is having difficulty agreeing on production rates with countries like Nigeria and Angola, which has prevented them from increasing their production. Can be emphasized. But with no official post from the organization regarding the reason for the delay, it is all speculation, he said.

However, since the November 30 meeting is virtual, it shows that members have already agreed on their quota and the meeting will be a minor formality, he said. It also coincides with the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, which will be attended by many ministers, he said.

There are three levels at which production can be pulled back: through OPEC+, an extension of existing voluntary cuts, and new voluntary cuts.

Alhaji said markets should expect voluntary production cuts from OPEC+ and from Saudi Arabia and its allies by January or the first quarter of 2024. This is because there is a seasonal decline in demand in the first quarter. But, he estimates that additional voluntary cuts may be announced by Saudi Arabia.

“why all this?” Alhaji said. “Because we believe we can remain in the driver’s seat without anyone else in the Saudi oil market if we are in a tailspin, where today’s prices are much higher than next month’s prices.”

“Right now, it’s the opposite,” he said. The futures market is in contango, which means futures contracts are worth more than current prices. This encourages investors and companies to store oil, which increases reserves. If Saudi Arabia implements additional cuts, it would push the futures curve backward, he said.

Source: www.businessinsider.com