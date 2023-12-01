People under the media brand Disney Store sign on Oxford Street on 13th , [+] November 2023 in London, United Kingdom. The Walt Disney Company, commonly known as Walt Disney or simply Disney, is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate. Oxford Street is a major retail hub in the capital’s West End and is Europe’s busiest shopping street, with around half a million daily visitors to its approximately 300 shops, the majority of which are fashion and high street clothing stores. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) In photos via Getty Images

Disney stock is currently trading at $92.50 per share, which is about 54% below its pre-inflation shock high of around $202 seen on March 8, 2021. The selloff was driven primarily by Disney’s streaming business, which is facing a number of headwinds. Although Disney has invested heavily in the business, it has been incurring significant losses, with its subscriber base falling in recent quarters amid increased competition and the loss of crucial cricket streaming rights in India. Disney also posted mixed results in Q4 FY’23. While revenue missed estimates, rising 5% year-over-year to $21.24 billion, adjusted earnings were better than expected at $0.82 per share. While Disney stock was trading as low as around $84 in December 2022, it rose to around $110 by June 2023 following the return of Bob Iger as CEO. However, the agreement with Charter Communications

— in which Disney will remove smaller, poorly performing channels from cable bundles — is having some impact on the stock.

Looking a little longer term, DIS stock has suffered a sharp 45% decline from the $180 level in early January 2021 to now around $95, compared to roughly the same for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. There has been an increase of 20%. Notably, DIS stock has underperformed the broader market each of the past three years. Returns for the stock were -15% in 2021, -44% in 2022, and 6% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that DIS underperformed S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To giants in the communications services sector including GOOG, META and NFLX, and even to megacap stars TSLA, MSFT and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could DIS face a similar situation in 2021, 2022 and 2023? S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

Now, if the stock reaches 2021 levels, there could be a lot of profit potential. Returning to pre-inflation shock levels means Disney stock would have to gain about 118% if the stock were to rise from its current pre-shock high of $202 per share, up from $92.5 currently. While it is possible that the stock could return to those levels over time, partly driven by increased interest in the stock from activist investors, we currently anticipate disney evaluation About $113 per share, about 22% above the current market price. While Disney stock is undervalued, we think the upside for the company in the near term may be limited by slower subscriber growth on the streaming side due to increased competition. Our detailed analysis of Disney’s reverse blow after inflation Reflects the trends in a company’s stock during the turbulent market conditions observed recently. It compares these trends to the stock’s performance during the 2008 recession.

2022 inflation shock

Timeline of inflation shocks so far:

2020 – early 2021: Increase in money supply to mitigate the impact of lockdowns led to higher demand for goods; Manufacturers were unable to keep up.

Early 2021: Shipping disruptions and labor shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic are impacting supplies

April 2021: Inflation rate crosses 4% and increases rapidly

Early 2022: Energy and food prices rise due to Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fed begins its rate hike process

June 2022: Inflation levels reach 9% – the highest level in 40 years. The S&P 500 index fell more than 20% from the high.

July-September 2022: The Fed raises interest rates aggressively – resulting in an initial correction in the S&P 500 followed by another sharp decline.

October 2022 – July 2023: The Fed continues its rate hike process; Improving market sentiment helped the S&P500 recoup some of its losses

Through August 2023: The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged to reduce recession fears, although another rate hike remains a possibility.

By contrast, here’s how DIS stock and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of the 2007–08 crisis

10/1/2007: Estimated pre-crisis peak in the S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Market decline accelerates in line with Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Estimated bottom of the S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before rapid decline (circa 9/1/2008)

Disney and S&P 500 performance during the 2007–08 crisis

DIS stock declined from approximately $29 in October 2007 to $17 in March 2009 (as the market bottomed), meaning the stock lost more than 40% of its value due to the decline. However, the stock rose strongly in early 2010 to more than $32. The S&P 500 index saw a 51% decline, falling from a high of 1,540 in September 2007 to 757 in March 2009. After this, it increased by 48% between March 2009 and January 2010. Reach 1,124.

Disney basics in recent years

Disney’s revenue rose from nearly $65 billion in 2020 to nearly $89 billion over the past 12 months, as the company’s theme park business saw a surge in footfall and a jump in average spending as COVID-19 lockdowns were eased. Came. Higher revenues from the streaming business also contributed to the topline growth. While the company reported a net loss of nearly $2.9 billion in 2020 as theme park operations struggled amid the COVID-19 surge, net income rose to $2.35 billion by FY23.

conclusion

The Fed’s efforts to control runaway inflation are helping market sentiment, with Disney stock poised for gains as fears of a potential recession fade away.

