A 270% surge in XRP price is imminent in the near term: Crypto Analyst

The price of XRP has seen strong growth in recent days, attracting the attention of investors and analysts. According to crypto analyst Dark Defender, XRP has surpassed a short-term price target of $0.66, which is a bullish sign for the digital asset’s trajectory.

“We set $0.66 as a very short-term target, and now it has been broken on the 4-hour time frame. Congratulations to those who believed in it.” Tweeted Dark defender.

Next Near Term XRP Price Targets

The analyst highlighted the need for XRP to maintain its stance above this level to confirm its bullish trend. “We still need to stay above this level today. The daily time frame indicates that we are oversold, so a daily back-test to $0.66 may be possible,” the dark defender added, hinting that a corrective move may be imminent.

Notably, Dark Defender isn’t limited to just daily activities; The analyst provided a comprehensive bullish outlook across various time frames. “Daily time frame, bullish; weekly deadlines, bullishness; Bullish on the monthly time frame,” the dark defender said, confirming a strong uptrend sentiment after several months of anticipation.

In terms of future price predictions, the crypto expert sees a 270% rally to $1.88 as the next short-term target, but not before one important condition is met: “We must first see XRP above $0.6649, which would be an important “A bet for Fibonacci is the $1.88 level.”

Fibonacci levels are often used in trading to identify potential levels of support and resistance, and the $1.88 mark is highlighted as an important Fibonacci level equal in strength to the $0.66 range. Moving forward, the dark defender set $1.05 and $1.33 as further targets, although these are considered less challenging than the $0.66 level.

long term price target

If the $1.8815 level is broken, the focus will shift to $5.8563 for realignment. “Whenever I see $1.8815 broken, we can set $5.8563 as the next target”, the analyst explains, laying out an ambitious but calculated path for XRP’s potential growth.

The chart shared by Dark Defender shows . This methodology is based on the assumption that market prices unfold in specific patterns, which Dark Defender has applied to the XRP price chart.

The chart indicates that XRP is currently in an Elliott Wave pattern, a structure consisting of impulse and corrective waves. Impulse waves, labeled as 1, 3, and 5, move in the direction of the trend, while corrective waves, labeled as 2 and 4, move against it. Dark Defender’s analysis shows that XRP has completed its Wave 1 and Wave 2, with Wave 1 characterized by a sharp rise in price and Wave 2 marking a retracement.

Wave 3, which is often the longest and most dynamic, has targets set by the analyst using Fibonacci extension levels. This is where we see a recent break above $0.66, indicating the possible start of wave 3. The 1.618 Fibonacci extension level provides the next target for this wave at $1.88. However, Dark Defender’s ultimate target for Wave 3 is above the 2.618 Fibonacci extension level at $5.88.

As far as Wave 4 is concerned, Dark Defender expects a slight corrective wave, which could bring the price back from Wave 3 highs, but not below $3.5. Finally, Wave 5 is projected to push the price higher again, completing the Elliott Wave cycle. If the analyst’s predictions hold true, the XRP price sets a bold long-term target of $18.22 for the completion of wave 5, which would represent a substantial upside of over 2,500% from current levels.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.6933.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com