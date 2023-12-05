A 22-year-old British tourist told a court that a Naples barman raped her in 'the worst experience of her life'.

Naples. (ALAMY STOCK PHOTO)

A British tourist has told an Italian court how she was allegedly raped by a barman after stopping for pizza in Naples.

The 22-year-old told the court how she was on holiday in the southern Italian city when she suffered ‘the worst experience of her life’.

She said she was visiting the historic center of Naples, where she stopped to relax, sample food and enjoy a few drinks, Italian daily Il Mattino reports.

She met a 30-year-old bartender, who she said spoke good English, and the two started talking.

But the bartender took her to a separate room on the premises and forced herself on him, she alleges.

The victim said she had returned to Naples to see her attacker face justice.

“If I have come back here to confirm what was said during the complaint – it is to get justice,” she told the court through her Neopolitan lawyer, Lucilla Longone.

The accused, a Neapolitan employee of a pizzeria bar, has denied the allegations. He told the court through his lawyers that he was not guilty and would defend himself against any charges.

The judge has launched an investigation that includes DNA testing on biological traces found on the victim’s clothing.

The legal proceedings are now awaiting the results of tests which are crucial to the prosecution case.

The case is part of efforts by the Naples Prosecutor’s Office aimed at combating gender violence.

According to Il Mattino, statistics show that there are more than 5,000 cases of violence against women in Naples annually.

The case comes amid intense scrutiny over gender-based violence in Naples, after two young girls – cousins ​​aged 11 and 12 – suffered gang rape by a group of teenagers at an abandoned sports complex earlier this year Was.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the crime scene and met with local officials. They agreed to a grant of 10 million euros to revitalize the campus and dilapidated suburban neighbourhood.

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com