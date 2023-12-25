A 1930s bungalow puts a Miami Beach spin on Art Deco

A 1930s Art Deco bungalow on San Marino Island off Miami Beach has sold for $2.875 million, more than double what it sold for 18 years ago.

According to property records, the seller, Joseph F. Tringali purchased the property in 2005 for $1.35 million. They renovated the house, including a conservatory-style glass enclosed bath and shower, and renovated the guest house, hiring New York City designer Robert Kanner to create a Mid-Century Modern interior.

More: 5,400-acre Texas ranch with megamansion and Dallas views hits the market

Tringali, a retired attorney who also owns a condo in New York City’s Greenwich Village, used the property for weekends and holidays and spent winters there after retiring eight years ago, he said.

There is a waterfall and a swimming pool in the yard.

Luxhunters

“I had been visiting Miami for years, and I was interested in the house,” he said, adding that before purchasing the property he had been staying in hotels. “It was the perfect size for me and my guests—I didn’t want a mansion.”

He said the original exterior and interior details remain.

“It’s the perfect beach cottage,” said Bill Hernandez of Douglas Elliman Florida, who listed it with colleague Brian Sereni last week. “It’s light, it’s airy, there’s glass and lush landscape and interiors. The colors are citrusy in part – yellow and green. South Beach is largely Art Deco, and this house is a bit of South Beach history.

The one-story 1,774-square-foot main house and guest house are on San Marino Island, which is in Biscayne Bay and part of the man-made Venice Island chain.

More: Is it too early to prepare your home for a spring sale? think again.

The structures are painted snow-white as they were originally. The tropical-paradise-like grounds, landscaped by India Swenson-Waring in Key West, feature a swimming pool and waterfall surrounded by towering palm trees.

“It takes many years to get this kind of mature landscape in South Florida,” Hernandez said. “It looks like a botanical garden.”

The open plan of the main house, which has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, gives it a clean, crisp contemporary look. Its roof deck is accessed via a spiral staircase, which is fitted with lounge chairs for sunbathing.

The guest house, which has one bedroom, a bathroom, a closet and a small kitchen, is designed on the lines of a compact elite hotel suite.

The carefully curated furnishings of the houses, excluding artwork, are available at a separate cost.

Hernandez said it’s rare to find two massive structures on just a 7,200-square-foot lot.

“The home is in an ideal location because it’s close to South Beach and Downtown Miami, yet it’s a completely peaceful place that’s beautiful to walk around in,” Tringali said.

Tringali, 68, said he will miss home but wants to live in different countries during his retirement. “I teach law classes at New York University, the University of Miami, and in Europe and Asia,” he said. “I want to expand it to Asia and most of Europe.”

Source: www.mansionglobal.com