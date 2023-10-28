As chocoholics from around the world gather in Paris this weekend for the annual Salon du Chocolate, we revisit French artisan Patrick Roger to admire his incredible talent for transforming the luxurious confection.

Patrick Roger is a French chocolatier, sculptor and entrepreneur known for his incredible and monumental sculptures made by hand from chocolate.

His career began somewhat accidentally when he was fired from his position as a bakery apprentice. Instead he began working for a chocolate manufacturer, where his skills as an artist and sculptor gained him recognition.

Chocolate is an extremely difficult material to work with. Too hot and it melts; Very cold and you can’t manipulate it. Roger says his secret is the ability to control the temperature of his hands.

“I know there are two of us in the world who can do that,” he claims. “To touch it (chocolate) without leaving fingerprints alive, you need this ability.”

Known for his attention to detail and eccentricity, Roger loves to surround himself with like-minded creative minds.

“As you can see here, we have crazy faces and that’s what I like. All these people that are really unusual, that have real strengths… that’s what I like, really strong personalities. It gives you a Takes you to a different world. ..It’s commedia dell’arte!”

But the employees who work for Patrick Roger should not underestimate their perfectionist leader.

“It’s a complete kind of discipline,” says Roger. “You need this perfection to be successful otherwise it won’t work… We go inside people. And from that moment on, you are evaluated. Discipline is immediate or sanction is immediate.

In 2000 Patrick was awarded the ‘Meilleur Ouvrier’ (Best Craftsman) in France in the chocolate category and in 2018 he was awarded the country’s Legion of Honour.

In this episode of creatorsA series where we talk about some of the world’s top creative minds, Patrick Roger talks about their innate creativity, their artistic processes, and what it takes to become the best in your field.

Source: www.euronews.com