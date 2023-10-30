937,400 vehicles recalled, including Toyota, Honda and BMW: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week for more than 937,000 vehicles, including about 751,000 Toyota Highlander SUVs for issues with mounting tabs on the vehicles’ bumpers.

Are you looking to see if a recall was issued on your vehicle? If the car is not listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from October 21 through October. 28.

Toyota Recall: Highlander SUV

Toyota is recalling 751,000 of its 2020-2023 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles due to an issue with the SUV’s front lower bumper cover. Toyota said in a news release that the covers are made of resin that are attached with mounting tabs, allowing them to be detached from the vehicle while moving.

Dealers will inspect the upper and lower front bumper cover mounting tabs. Toyota said that if no damage is found, dealers will install retention hardware with an improved design free of charge. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper and/or lower front bumper covers and install the retention hardware free of charge. Owners will be informed by December. Customers can call Toyota at 1-800-331-4331.

Honda Civic Recall: Incorrectly Assembled Steering Rack

Honda is recalling 176,410 of its 2022-2024 Civic 4-door and 5-door sedans because if the vehicle has received a power steering rack replacement, the steering rack may have been put together incorrectly. This can cause the tire to rub against the lower suspension suspension or tie rod ends and possibly cause tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash or injury, NHTSA reports.

Dealers will inspect the electric power steering rack free of charge and replace it if necessary. Notification letters to owners are scheduled to be sent Dec. 4. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Honda Customer Service at 1-888-234-2138. The recall identification number for this action by Honda is YFW.

Recalled vehicles:

BMW is recalling 9,211 of its 2023-2024 740i, 740i xDrive, 760i xDrive, i7 eDrive50, i7 xDrive60, i7 M70, 2024 750e xDrive, 530i, 530i xDrive, i5 eDrive40, and i5 M60 cars due to ground connection and steering wheel issues. Is calling. May not be linked correctly. This will cause the hands-on detection system to malfunction. According to an NHTSA report, the hands-on detection system fails to notice that the emergency stop assist system will not function when the driver’s hands are not on the wheel, which can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will offer a free inspection. If necessary they will re-establish the ground connection. Notification letters will be sent to owners on December 8. If you have any questions, you can contact BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 740i, 740i xDrive

2023-2024 760i xDrive

2023-2024 i7 eDrive50, i7 xDrive60

2023-2024 i7 M70

2024 750e xdrive

2024 530i, 530i xDrive

2024 i5 eDrive40

2024 i5 m60

Ferrari Recall: SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider Hybrid

Ferrari is recalling 614 of its 2022-2024 SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider hybrid electric vehicles because the turbocharger oil delivery pipes have been put together incorrectly. According to the NHTSA report, this can cause oil leakage and increase the risk of fire.

Owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until the dealer replaces the turbocharger oil delivery pipe free of charge. The letters are going to be released on December 16. Customers can contact Ferrari at 1-201-816-2668. The recall number is RC86.

Recalled vehicles:

2022-2024 Ferrari SF90 Stradale; SF90 Spyder Hybrid EV

Jaguar Recall: I-Pace SUV

Jaguar is recalling 199 of its 2019-2023 I-PACE vehicles because high-voltage battery repairs may not have been completed correctly under a previous recall (23V-369). According to the NHTSA report, the battery may overheat, increasing the risk of fire.

Owners should park their vehicles away from any outside structures for 30 days after repairs are completed. Dealers will update the battery energy control module software free of charge. Letters to owners will be sent on December 15, 2023. Any questions or concerns should be directed to Jaguar Customer Service at 1-800-452-4827. The recall reference number is H459.

Recalled vehicles:

