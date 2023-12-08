93% of total Bitcoin has been mined so far, how much BTC is left? , bitcoinist.com

The total Bitcoin supply which is estimated at 21 million has been continuously mined since the coin was first introduced in 2009. Now, 14 years later, the mining percentage of this total supply sits at 93%, so how much BTC is left to mine?

93% of the Bitcoin supply has already been mined

The total mining of Bitcoin crossed 19 million in 2022 and this figure has been continuously increasing since then. Then in December 2023, the total percentage of the total BTC supply mined crossed the 93% threshold, and Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, took to Twitter to share this milestone.

According to data from Blockchain.com, a total of 19,560,877.158 BTC has been mined as of December 5. This means that between April 2022 and December 2023, less than 600 BTC were put into circulation, indicating Bitcoin’s low supply rate.

To put this in perspective, between January 2009 when Bitcoin launched and January 2010, over 2 million coins were mined, despite the asset being less popular than it is now. This pattern will be followed over the next few years as well, with each halving cutting the rewards in half.

With the next halving event scheduled for 2024, BTC block rewards are set to be cut in half once again. This will drastically reduce the amount of new BTC supply and this reduction is expected to increase the value of the coin.

How many BTC are left to mine?

With 93% of the total supply already minted, there are over 14 million coins left to be mined out of the original 21 million supply. However, mining this 7% of the remaining supply will take significantly longer than mining the 93% of supply already mined.

According to the halving schedule, which occurs every four years, it would take 117 years for 1.44 million BTC to be mined. The final block is expected to be mined sometime in the year 2140, at which time, there will be no more BTC left to be mined.

This means that despite it taking only 14 years to mine 19.6 million BTC, it will take almost 10 times as long to mine the remaining 7% of the supply. The last Bitcoin halving event is also expected to occur in the same year.

When all the BTC has been mined, it is expected that miners will insist on higher transaction fees as compensation for their activities since they will no longer receive a reward for solving a block. However, the value of BTC is expected to increase with each halving, which will continue to incentivize miners in the years to come.

