900 posts to be filled in Northern Ireland Civil Service as job freeze ends

The Finance Department said lifting the hiring freeze was “necessary to fill vacancies”.

The recruitment freeze has been lifted to fill 900 vacancies in the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

Permanent Secretaries in Stormont departments have decided to allow allocations to General Service posts, which had been put on hold since February.

Plans are also being made to launch a new competition for entry-level roles.

The Department of Finance stated that “filling vacancies is necessary to provide services, replace staff who have left and respond to new demands”.

A spokesperson said each department must “assess the affordability of all its positions”.

It comes as Stormont departments face deep cuts this year due to a funding gap of almost £800 million.

A budget was set by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in the absence of local ministers, leaving civil servants to decide how to balance the books.

Stormont’s power-sharing government collapsed in 2022 after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) withdrew in protest at post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

‘Fill 902 vacancies’

Northern Ireland’s top civil servant Jayne Brady said in the summer that Stormont departments had reached “the limits” of what they could do to manage budget pressures.

Senior officials are understood to be concerned about the impact the recruitment freeze could have on the mix of skills and experience the civil service delivers in the short and long term.

A spokesperson for the Finance Department said that a temporary freeze on “General Service allocations” had been put in place in February, but the civil service was asked by the departments in late September to “proceed to fill the 902 General Service vacancies”. .

“Departments have now been asked to review the number of vacancies to be filled from the approved funding so that the numbers can be confirmed,” he said.

The spokesperson said that “progress is being made on plans for a new administrative officer competition”.

As of April last year, the Northern Ireland Civil Service had more than 22,500 full-time equivalent employees.

Just over 1,000 people left the civil service in 2021-22 for reasons including resignations, retirements and health issues.

Source: www.bing.com