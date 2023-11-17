Bored of doing the same exercises? Incorporate these yoga poses for fat loss into your daily workout routine to achieve your goal quickly.

Do you often struggle to step out of bed for a morning workout? Shake off the laziness with some awesome yoga poses for fat loss. While it won’t give you instant results, yoga does more than giving you a fit body. It is a stress-buster and mood-lifter and helps to curb emotional eating. These physical and mental benefits of yoga together promote calorie burn and fat loss!

A study published in the journal Obesity suggests that carrying extra body weight is linked to a number of chronic medical disorders. Thankfully, it has been demonstrated that reducing weight lowers the chance of developing many of these illnesses, and yoga, along with other physical activities, can aid with weight loss. Health Shots reached out to yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar to find out the best yoga poses for fat loss.

9 yoga poses for fat loss

1. Mountain pose (Tadasana)

Tadasana engages multiple muscle groups, promoting overall body fat loss and calorie burn. To perform this pose:

Begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart, ensuring an even weight distribution on both feet.

Engage your leg muscles, gently lifting your kneecaps towards your hips.

Inhale and raise your arms overhead with your palms facing each other.

Maintain softness in your knees.

2. Downward-facing dog pose (Adho mukha svanasana)

This pose activates the core, strengthens the arms and legs, and improves circulation, promoting fat burning. To perform this pose:

Start on your hands and knees, wrists under shoulders, knees under hips.

Lift your hips towards the ceiling, straightening your legs.

Press your palms into the mat, fingers spread wide.

Keep your head between your arms and your heels, your heels reaching towards the floor.

3. Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II)

This yoga pose challenges to the lower body, particularly the thighs and glutes, enhancing muscle tone and metabolism. To perform this pose:

Begin in a standing position, step one foot back, and rotate it 90 degrees.

Bend the front knee, keeping it over the ankle.

Extend your arms parallel to the floor, palms facing down.

Gaze over the front hand, keeping your shoulders relaxed.

4. Plank pose (Santolasana)

A full-body workout, the plank engages the core, arms, and legs simultaneously, stimulating muscle growth and boosting metabolic rate for efficient fat burning. To perform this pose:

Lie face down, elbows under shoulders, forearms flat.

Lift onto toes, engaging abdominal muscles to create a straight line from head to heels.

5. Tree pose (Vrikshasana)

This pose engages the core and leg muscles, promoting stability and burning calories. To perform this pose:

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart.

Shift weight to the left foot, placing the right foot on the left thigh with toes pointing down.

Bring your hands to prayer or extend them above your head.

Focus on a fixed point for balance. Hold, then switch sides.

6. Chair pose (Utkatasana)

Utkatasana targets the lower body, especially the thighs and glutes, contributing to muscle development and elevating the heart rate for increased fat oxidation. To perform this pose:

Stand with your feet together, bend your knees, and lower your hips as if sitting in a chair.

Keep your chest lifted, arms reaching overhead.

Engage your core and sink into the pose, thighs parallel to the floor.

7. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Bridge pose aids in toning the posterior chain, boosting metabolism, and facilitating fat loss. To perform this pose:

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and place your feet hip-width apart.

Press into your feet and lift your hips towards the ceiling.

Interlace your fingers under your backpack and roll your shoulders beneath you.

8. Seated forward bend (Paschimottanasana)

This seated pose stretches the spine and engages the core, fostering flexibility and aiding digestion, indirectly supporting weight management. To perform this pose:

Sit with your legs extended straight in front.

Hinge at the hips, folding forward to reach for toes or ankles.

9. Child’s pose (Balasana)

Child’s Pose promotes relaxation and reduces stress. Stress reduction is linked to improved hormonal balance, potentially mitigating factors that contribute to weight gain. To perform this pose:

Start on hands and knees, exhale, sit back on heels, extend your arms forward on the mat, and lower your chest towards the floor.

Rest your forehead on the mat, lengthen your spine, and relax.

Breathe deeply, feeling a gentle stretch in the back, hips, and thighs. Hold and release tension.

Ladies, remember that consistency is key! So, make sure you perform these yoga poses regularly to see results.