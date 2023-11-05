9 Ways to Make $100,000 a Year Using AI – Even If You Don't Work in Tech

superman/getty images

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a popular topic of conversation recently. While some people are opposing the progress of AI, there is no doubt that it is becoming an important part of our lives.

Many people believe that you must work in technology to take advantage of AI. However, it is possible to earn a good amount of money even without any technical background.

How to build your AI skills

Before you start making money with AI, you need to develop a solid skill set with the technology.

To get started, familiarize yourself with some of the most popular AI tools (ChatGPT, Bard, MidJourney, etc.). Once you’ve spent some time learning the ins and outs of each, it’s time to understand how to apply the tools to create a product (or provide a service) that you can monetize. .

There are lots of YouTube tutorials and informative articles on how to use AI for various tasks. Whether you want to create a customer service solution, create an educational product that people can buy, or anything in between, you can use AI to streamline your process. Just make sure you do your research before getting started to make sure the opportunity will be a good fit for you.

Once you have your business in mind, it’s time to start putting your AI skills to work.

Create written content with AI

Some AI programs like ChatGPT can help generate written content quickly and easily. For example, you might create an outline and a rough draft for a blog post.

There are also more advanced AI tools, like Jasper.AI, that help you create social media content, landing pages, and even sales emails. Remember that AI does not provide you with a final draft ready for publication. It needs to be fact-checked, edited, and rewritten to match your voice to make it more concrete.

Generate audio content with AI

AI can help you quickly create audio content through text-to-speech functionality. It can also help with writing a script for an audiobook or translating podcasts and other audio into different languages.

Experimental AI models like Soundraw.io also allow AI-generated songs to be created at the click of a button, and promise improvements over the next few years.

Use AI to create YouTube videos

AI tools can help generate ideas and scripts for YouTube videos in which you promote a product or service. Earning from these videos can be done in two different ways. You can sell these video services to customers – or create videos for your own YouTube channel and make money through affiliate marketing or advertising revenue.

Create visual art with AI models

Some tools – like Stable Diffusion, MidJourney, and DALL-E – can help you quickly create compelling AI images. You simply enter a signal into the AI ​​program, and it will generate images. You can also create your own image prompts that can be sold on prompt marketplaces like TextCortex.

Once you’ve created these images, you can either sell them as is, use them to create NFTs, or turn them into physical products like t-shirts, coffee mugs, and physical artwork. There are plenty of opportunities to monetize AI-generated art.

Create Online Courses Using AI

You can use AI to help you create online courses. Courses can be created on any subject. Start by thinking about what you are most passionate about. If it’s something you can teach others, you can create an online course for it. You can also create a course teaching others how to use AI to start businesses.

To help with the course creation process, you can use AI to write drafts for your course scripts, record the voiceover portion of each lesson, and even put together digital content to promote and sell your course. You can use.

Configure Chat Bot

Customer service is an important part of any business. However, a significant amount of resources are required to fully support the demand. AI chatbots are helping reduce the human need for customer service by providing instant answers to questions at any time of the day.

You can use tools like Botsonic to create your own AI chatbot for specific businesses. Although this process will take some time to learn, it can save companies time and money – meaning they are willing to pay for the best solutions available.

Edit photos professionally with AI-enhanced tools

AI photo enhancement products like Photoshop Generative Fill, Luminar, or Topaz Photo AI can help make the photo editing process go much faster. These products can help adjust lighting, enhance colors, or remove unwanted elements from a photo.

Build a website with AI help

Building a website used to be a manual process where you needed to understand various codes and all the technical aspects of web development. Today, that is no longer the case. AI can help build a website from start to finish. You can create business websites for clients or for your own business – the latter allows you to monetize through advertising, subscription sales, and affiliate marketing.

SEO services improved by AI

Businesses rely on search engine optimization to help their website be found through Google search results. This requires a deep understanding of search engine algorithms, content optimization, and keyword research. There are AI tools that can help make the job much easier.

If you are interested in digital marketing, you can sell your SEO services to clients and help them rank higher in search results. AI SEO tools can help you do keyword research, optimize content for a better chance of ranking well, and build backlinks faster than you could manually.

