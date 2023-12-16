9 'Strong Buy' Stocks Poised to Surge 69% to 200%: TipRanks

Trying to follow macroeconomic signals in today’s environment can be challenging, with mixed data and forecasts depending on who you ask and what indicators you look at.

BlackRock’s 2024 Global Outlook predicts a strong US labor market, but adds that the upward momentum is a byproduct of a rapid recovery from the pandemic. Meanwhile, slow growth and high rates are creating much broader uncertainty.

Pointing to strong gains on the S&P 500 is also not an accurate assessment of the health of the economy. A small slice of the index, the Magnificent Seven, has generated most of the returns this year.

That has some fund managers like Bryant VanCronkhite, senior portfolio manager at Allspring, worried that mega-cap technology stocks are now crowded and ready for a correction. According to the 2024 US Equity Outlook released on November 15, others like Goldman Sachs believe 2024 will be another year led by the same big players outperforming the broader market again.

If you’re not confused enough, take veteran investor Jeremy Grantham, who is warning of a recession that could send stocks down as much as 52%.

By now, it’s probably clear that there may be better options than trying to invest based on the macro outlook.

One way to do this is to look at what Wall Street thinks about individual stocks as a starting point for researching the best picks. TipRanks, a fintech company that compiles stock-market data and research, lists top stocks based on the approval of sell-side analysts.

Below is a list of the nine stocks with “Strong Buy” ratings and the highest price growth determined by top analysts.

TipRanks assigns four- or five-star ratings to analysts based on three main criteria:

Average returns of an analyst

profit or loss on referrals

The volume of corrections and transactions made by them

Below is a list of nine mega-to-mid-cap stocks that may see the most upside.

Source: www.businessinsider.com