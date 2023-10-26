When Yoli Rabadan Barragan describes her Mexican breads, cookies and pastries, she talks about authentic ingredients.

But she also talks about how they bring people together.

Community was a theme Tuesday night at the second annual Pitch Latino, a competition in which nine Latino entrepreneurs presented their companies to an audience and competed for prize money. But it felt more like a celebration of new businesses than an episode of “Shark Tank.”

Participants criticized companies that sell everything from wine to coffee, social media apps to outdoor activities, with many focusing on how their products bring people together. Creates a camping trailer that is designed to bring families and friends outside.

The nine entrepreneurs who pitched each took home at least $2,500. Rabadan Barragan won the $10,000 grand prize after an online vote by approximately 170 audience members.

“If I’m going to share my culture, I want them to experience it the same way I experienced it,” Rabadán Barragan said during his pitch for Barro, his bakery that serves authentic Mexican ingredients. and sells its products at the Gresham and Beaverton farmers markets. ,

Rabadan Barragan had never participated in a pitch competition before. She wants to use the prize money to open a storefront in Gresham or Portland.

Barrow’s products include polvorones and mole cookies.

The program was organized by the nonprofit Latino Founders, which also operates a 12-week business accelerator where entrepreneurs learn the basics of small business. This year’s team has seven participants.

The goal of the accelerator and Pitch Latino is to get businesses to the point where they are attractive even to large funding partners, including venture capital firms and commercial banks.

“Our goal is to help them on a larger scale,” said Gabriel Flores, who founded Latino Founders with Juan Barraza and Edgar Navas.

Pitch Latino is a sibling of Pitch Black, a similar annual event for Black-owned businesses, started in 2015 by Stephen Green, now executive director of Business for a Better Portland.

The audience Tuesday night appreciated that each business received a check and that the program focused on small businesses that are often overlooked.

“We felt like investors,” said Mujidat Saka, a Portland data analyst who attended. “It would be nice if this is a sign of things to come.”

Latino Founders co-founder Gabriel Flores hosted Tuesday night’s Pitch Latino.

There has been solid growth in Latino-owned businesses, but funding options have not kept up.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Hispanic-owned businesses increased 8.2% to 375,259 between 2019 and 2020. About 6.5% of American businesses are Hispanic owned.

But they have not received an equal share of venture capital funds.

According to a recent report from consulting firm Bain, less than 1% of funding from the top 25 venture capital and private equity firms goes to Latino-owned businesses.

The Pitch Latino event included the announcement of two significant gifts: $200,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation’s Latino Partnership Program and $125,000 from the City of Portland, a gift announced by Commissioner Carmen Rubio. Autodesk recently gave $10,000 to the nonprofit and OnPoint gave $2,500.

Pitch Latino participants included Nico Vergara, founder of Nico’s Ice Cream.

Tuesday night’s participants:

360 Sierra, which makes an ultralight camping trailer that can be towed behind a small car like a Honda Civic or Tesla. The company plans to rent and sell the trailers, with new trailers costing $7,500.

Ballroom, a social media app for hyperlocal video. The app is often designed to help people find friends and activities after relocating to a new city. The product is in testing and is expected to launch next year.

Parra Wine Company, founded in 2019 by Sam Parra. “I’m in an industry that comes from multi-generational wealth,” Parra said, making his point that of the approximately 8,000 wine brands in the U.S., only 105 are Latino-owned. Parra described one of her upcoming releases as a hibiscus-infused wine, which elicited a collective “mmmmmm” from the audience.

Barro, which makes authentic Mexican breads, cookies and pastries. Founded two years ago, the company has already sold more than 10,000 units of bread and pastries.

Life Stages, an app that helps users develop skills for better health and mental health. Founder and CEO Zulma Y. The company has users in San Francisco and Portland, Terrones said.

Love Preferred Coffee Company: “I know some of you are thinking, ‘Oh no, there’s no other coffee company in Portland,’” founder Enrique Sanchez-Rivera joked. The big difference for Love Preferred Coffee: It lets customers tip the farmers who grow the coffee beans. The company launched a month ago and already has computer hardware company Logitech as a corporate client.

Nico’s Ice Cream: The New Zealand-style ice cream company launched in 2021 and now has two stores and 100 locations between Oregon and Washington. Nico is made from fruits from the Willamette Valley. Founder and CEO Nico Vergara said sales should reach $1 million in 2023. They are expected to reach $7.5 million by 2025.

Future Gen is a career platform for Gen Z. “You know what doesn’t work (for Gen Z)?” Founder Eddie Mazariegos said in his talk. “Boring, traditional career assessments.” The Future Gen platform is more interactive and video-driven. Mazariegos thinks it’s a $1 billion idea.

Loco por la Aventura works to help more Spanish-speaking people participate in outdoor activities including climbing, hiking, kayaking and rafting. This year it organized 35 activities. It will host 38 next year.

Pitch Latino began with a panel discussion featuring the founders of Altitude Beverage and Photon Marine.

Entrepreneurs said there is still funding for new businesses, but they said investors are more interested in sales and profitability than whimsical forecasts of explosive growth. He encouraged small business owners to be idle.

“The herd has been culled,” said Marcelino Alvarez, CEO of Photon Marine, a maker of electric outboard motors.

