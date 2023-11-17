9 palatial properties fit for royalty

The design of Tormarton Court in Gloucestershire is based on nearby Badminton House, the seat of the Duke of Beaufort. Credit: Knight Frank

As the final series of The Crown arrives on Netflix, it’s the perfect time to acknowledge the role that gorgeous locations have played in this multi-award-winning drama. These include Wilton House in Wiltshire, which doubles as Buckingham Palace, Burghley House near Stamford, a stand-in for Windsor Castle, and Somerleyton Hall in Suffolk, which looks like Sandringham. If you fancy living like royalty, how about one of these suitably luxurious but more manageable-sized residences now on the market?

1. Keith Hall House, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, offers over £260,000

Keith Hall House, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Photo: Niall Hastie/Galbraith (Niall Hastie)

A palatial pad without the princely price, this ground floor apartment is in a Grade A-listed former mansion house, built as Caskeybane Castle in the 16th century for the Earl of Kintore and converted to residential use in 1984 I went. It comprises a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as many period features such as plasterwork, paneled doors, shutters and cast iron radiators. There is also a garage, a private garden and 26 acres of community grounds. Via Galbraith.

2. Beach House, Worthing, West Sussex, £695,000

Beech House, Worthing, West Sussex. Photo: Winkworth

Three blue plaques mark the fascinating history of one of Worthing’s finest Grade II* Regency beach villas, now luxury apartments. One shows that it is the former home of the American playwright Edward Knoblock, another that it was a refuge for children evacuated from the Bay of Biscay during the Spanish Civil War, and the third is a reminder that it hosted King Edward VII on several occasions , when it was owned by the aristocrat Sir Edmund Lauder. George Clarke’s Old House, featured in New Home on Channel 4, is a spacious, beautifully restored ground floor and two bedroom house on the lower ground floor. Via Winkworth.

3. Hadley Hall, Marley Hill, Newcastle, £750,000

Hadley Hall, Marley Hill, Newcastle. Photo: Steve Coulthard/Finest Properties (Steve Coulthard)

This huge country house built of stone was earlier part of the Queen Mother’s estate. Each of the four bedrooms has an en-suite shower room, and the south-facing sitting room and family room both open onto a spacious conservatory. If you’re looking for original features you won’t be disappointed as it has high ceilings, decorative plasterwork and fireplaces. Through the best properties.

4. Nash Court, Marnhull, Sturminster Newton, Dorset, £1.75m

Nash Court, Marnhull, Sturminster Newton, Dorset. Photo: Pritchard & Company

Henry VIII reputedly gifted Nash Court, a 16th-century manor house, to Katherine Parr and it was later transferred to Edward VI and then Elizabeth I. In the following centuries it passed through a succession of owners before being divided into three parts in the 1970s. , The substantial east wing, currently for sale, has been painstakingly restored and includes six bedrooms, three bathrooms and architectural features such as mullioned windows, decorative chimney stacks and a stone-roofed bell tower. Find out more from Pritchard & Company.

5. The Gatehouse, Hartfield, Kent, £2m

Gatehouse, Hartfield, Kent. Photo: Hampton

Believed to have been used as a hunting lodge by Henry VIII, this former castle gatehouse is now a unique house with two octagonal brick turrets. Most of the accommodation is on the ground floor, comprising a spacious, open-plan living space with beamed, vaulted ceilings, a kitchen/breakfast room, a study, games room, two bathrooms and two bedrooms. There are two further bedrooms in one of the octagonal turrets, accessed via a staircase in the other. Via Hampton.

6. Penton Park, Penton Mews, Hampshire, £2.65m

Penton Park, Penton Mews, Hampshire. Photo: Middleton and Major

The former country seat of master builder Thomas Cubitt, Queen Camilla’s great-grandfather, who built much of Pimlico, Buckingham Palace and parts of Osborne House, Queen Victoria’s favorite retreat on the Isle of White. In recent years the house has been adapted to provide an event venue and business base for the owners as well as a comfortable home, but parts are in need of complete repair. Find out more from Myddleton and Major.

7. Sintra, Portugal, €3.8m (about £3.31m)

Sintra, Portugal. Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Sintra, this 18th-century palace has been fully restored, with contemporary interiors and 21st-century comforts and luxuries such as underfloor heating, a sauna and gym. It includes nine bedroom suites, an outdoor swimming pool, and a wow-factor lounge, dining room and bar in a cavernous chapel. Learn more from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

8. Tormarton Court, Tormarton, Badminton, Gloucestershire, £3.75m

Tormarton Court, Tormarton, Badminton, Gloucestershire. Photo: Knight Frank

Although built in the 16th century, the exterior of this beautifully proportioned house is largely based on the remodeling that took place in 1812 at nearby Badminton House for Lord William Somerset, son of the Duke of Beaufort. In 1929 it was purchased by Edward Grigg, 1st Lord Altrincham, whose son, John Grigg, a critic of the royal family, was featured in series two of The Crown. There is a well and a renovated main house with eight bedrooms, a coach house, a barn conversion and approximately 10 acres of land with a walled garden and outdoor swimming pool. Contact Knight Frank.

9. Rothenhof Manor, Porta Westfalika, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany €6.5m (about £5.663m)

Princess Margaret and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, were guests of this seven-bedroom mansion when it was occupied by the Commander-in-Chief of the British Army on the Rhine after the Second World War. Dating from the 13th century, it has been in its present form since 1863 and is being partly renovated and sold. It consists of 245 acres, a garden laid out in the style of an English park, stables, a riding arena, a granary and other buildings. Contact Cologne Sotheby’s International Realty.

