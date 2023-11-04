9 Liverpool filming locations for blockbuster movies and TV shows – including Fantastic Beasts and The Batman

filming location liverpool

Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside London, and hundreds of films and TV shows have been produced here over the years.

The city’s historic architecture has provided the setting for blockbuster films including The Batman and Fantastic Beasts.

Although Peaky Blinders is set in the Small Heath area of ​​Birmingham, a large amount of filming for the show was done in the Liverpool City area. Stanley Dock was one of the locations of the popular British crime drama. Marvel’s first Avenger, Captain America, also visited Liverpool shores in 2011 to do some filming in Stanley Dock in the Tobacco Warehouse and the Titanic Hotel. Stanley Dock also serves as a dock in Brooklyn. , New York. The location can also be seen in the 2009 Sherlock Holmes film starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. The area was converted into a London warehouse for the action sequences.

In 2010, Liverpool’s Birkenhead Tunnel was used to film a dramatic chase scene in The Deathly Hallows Part One. Fleeing from Voldemort and his Death Eaters, Harry and Hagrid take a detour through the tunnel in their motorcycle and sidecar. This location was later used for a high-speed chase scene in Fast & Furious 6 in 2013.

The opening scene of Fantastic Beasts was filmed in a banking hall, and the disused Martins Bank on Water Street, which had been closed for many years, was chosen by the producers. The Sky1 series Bulletproof, starring Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters, also occupied the Martins Bank building on the street.

The city’s Wellington Square was used as a filming location for The Batman, creating the location known as Gotham Square.

Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building served as the Gotham City Police Department in Matt Reeves’ The Batman film. Batman fights his way out of the GCPD before jumping off the top of the Royal Liver Building and sliding through the streets of Gotham.

Goodison Park was the filming location for Creed – a spin-off of the Rocky series of films. Filming took place during a Barclays Premier League football match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion. The stadium later hosted the climactic film fight between Downey and Conlon.

St. George’s Hall in Liverpool doubled as Gotham City Hall in The Batman. This historic building also appears in the blockbuster Fantastic Beasts film during a political rally scene.

Liverpool’s Town Hall has been the location of many films, from the iconic Chariots of Fire (1981) film to Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014).

The Netflix drama The Crown, based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, was filmed in parts of Liverpool. The city doubled in size in Washington, DC in the 1960s and producers decided that the Cunard Building was a suitable location. The old ticket hall of the Cunard Building was transformed into the interior of the ‘Macy’s’ department store for the film Fantastic Beasts.

