Here are 9 little tips for creating insane profits in your life:

1. Become a ‘top-level questioner’

Most people are afraid to ask things of important, higher-status, or more good-looking people.

They don’t want to feel the sting of rejection, and they don’t believe they’ll get a yes.

But those who go the far know that getting a ‘no’ doesn’t cost them anything if they can agree with the ‘no’.

And so they ask thirty people who are ‘out of their league’ and they get a yes which ‘inappropriately’ inspires them.

2. Anticipate greatness

Here’s how 99% of planets view success: ‘I have this thing I want to accomplish, and so I’ll set good goals so I can work my way to get what I want. ‘

Welcome to Lambsville Alabama, Population: Every Last Shock.

The kings of this world know that there are no places to reach goals.

They are places worth visiting. They start playing that role as soon as they get out of bed. They behave as if they already have what they want.

This will get you to 1% immediately.

3. Simplify every day

A super-effective way to make your life ten times harder is to add unnecessary layers of complexity.

Accumulating stuff is the default for most people, so differentiate yourself by focusing on simplicity as a daily habit and ruthlessly cutting fat every day.

Cut, cut, and cut some more.

Apply this thinking to every aspect of your life. Now you’re in an easy race with people carrying all their stuff, while you only wear a speedo.

4. Prioritize uncomfortable conversations

People who hold back avoid saying what needs to be said. These are most people.

Your inability to communicate keeps you captive.

If you want to gain an unfair advantage, you must be prepared to say strange things.

Reality rewards courageous communicators, whether it’s in a sales call, sharing honest online writing, boldly asking, or telling someone they need to hit the road.

5. Be aggressively countercultural

Those with even a little exposure to the science of success know that those who leave significant legacies never follow the crowd.

Be proactive in asking what the majority suggests is best – this is extremely useful information for you.

Now do the exact opposite.

6. Choose big problems

You don’t get fewer problems as you move up in the hierarchy.

They just appear ‘bigger’. Whatever you decide to do in your life, you will face challenges.

So you may have bigger problems also.

Why?

Because the size of a problem reflects the size of the game you are playing.

2% know that all the problems are in the mind anyway, so they have no problem in taking a big step.

7. Create mystery

People who attract large numbers of followers and have widespread influence on the world are rarely predictable.

They incorporate the art of mystery into their public brand and persona.

They never give up everything and surprise everyone at every turn. No one can guess what they will do next. This is very attractive.

8. Commit to becoming the best at one thing

This seems like heresy in a world of infinite options. This is why so many people are stuck and unhappy.

They are unable to take decisions, get bored very quickly and are unable to master any one thing enough to enjoy its fruits.

Pick something and hammer it with the baboon’s ‘unreasonable’ and obsessive drive to crack.

9. Biased towards what is working

This may seem obvious, but hardly anyone does it. this is madness. Be ruthlessly aware of the things that work in your life, and find a way to maximize those things.

If an article you wrote did exceptionally well, find a way to emulate more of that magic in future posts.

If your talent is being realized through public interviews and you are interested in writing, then do more interviews and put down the pen.

When you work through this paradigm: ‘Pay triple attention to what works, what excites me, and what I’m good at,’ your next steps become clear.

That’s how you win.

