9 Early Black Friday Home Deals You Can Shop Right Now on Amazon

If you’re shopping for some great home deals for yourself or a loved one, you may already be planning to check out Amazon on Black Friday. As you can imagine, you can find a huge list of deals including smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and cookware.

Many of these items are already available at reasonable prices. But if you shop on or around Black Friday this year, you can get some better discounts.

But why wait? Although some of the best deals aren’t available yet, there are plenty of early Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Sale Price: $99.95

Savings: $50

Instant Pots are a great addition to any home kitchen because they can slow-cook food without requiring much preparation. It is also helpful for busy families who are constantly on the go.

“I scored an early Black Friday deal for the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart at Amazon,” said Nikita Sherbina, senior human resources manager at AiScreen. “Its versatility and time-saving features make it attractive.”

Weighing in at just over 5 pounds, the Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is easy to move around the kitchen. Both the lid and the cooking pot are dishwasher safe, meaning you won’t have to waste your precious time washing it by hand. Plus, it functions as a pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker, and a sauté pan.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals also include other small kitchen appliances, like air fryers and coffee makers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Sale Price: $24.99

Savings: $25

“The Fire TV Stick 4K is a game-changer for home entertainment,” said Sherbina.

The device allows 4k streaming and is compatible with Wi-Fi 6. With it, you can enjoy a cinematic viewing experience in beautiful 4k Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. Amazon Fire TV Stick also gives you access to various streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video.

It is also easy to use. All you need to do is plug it into your HDMI input using the power cord that comes with it. Then, connect it to the internet, connect the remote to your television and sit back and relax.

blink video doorbell

Sale Price: $29.99

Savings: $30

If you’re looking to add some security to your home, you can’t go wrong with the Blink Video Doorbell, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

“This product features day and night video and two-way audio. It can be connected to your smartphone and you can see from your phone who is at your door,” said Eugene Klimaszewski, president of Mammoth Security.

Available in black or white, the device is also compatible with Alexa devices. Plus, the video display is in 1080p HD, which means you can easily see who is at your door. It also comes with infrared night video.

Amazon also has other smart home devices, which often go on sale around this time of year. Depending on what you’re in the market for, you might want to check them out.

“Amazon often sees price reductions of up to 50% across its range of smart home devices, from smart speakers to home security cameras,” said Kimberly Wall, founder of BibleKeeper.com. “This is the perfect time to make your home smarter at half the cost.”

Soda Pots and Pans Non-Stick Set

Sale Price: $79.99

Savings: $60

Do you like cooking? If so, you can find many cookware sets available on Amazon that fit any kitchen. A great deal going on right now is the Soda Pots and Pan Set. This is a 12 piece set that consists of non-toxic materials like aluminum and granite. It cooks food evenly and is very sturdy.

There are also other premium cookware sets that are worth checking out this Black Friday. Some of these may be up to 30% off – if not more.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Sale Price: $50.00

Savings: $49.99

At nearly half off on Amazon, the Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker is practically a steal right now. It comes in several colors and can be prepared in up to 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups. It’s also easy to use and weighs less than 8 pounds.

And if you’re looking for another type of coffee maker, you’re in luck. Amazon offers some stylish espresso machines and other coffee makers at affordable prices.

Moss Pure Minis

If you’re looking for a different way to filter your air, Moss Pure is a brand you should check out.

“Moss Pure will be participating in Black Friday deals at Amazon,” said Jamie Mitty, the company’s founder and CEO. “Most moss wall and decor companies use preserved moss or dried moss, which is no longer alive. Preserved moss doesn’t last long, looks fake and stringy, and gives off a chemical odor. Moss Pure is the only company in the world that uses live moss as an air filter, stress relief tool, and aesthetically pleasing decoration for your home and office.

As an added bonus, it doesn’t require much maintenance. However, you’ll have to wait and see how much the Moss Pure Minis drop in price once Black Friday officially arrives.

Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System

Sale Price: $183.32

Savings: $36.67

Having the right home appliances can make food preparation and cooking fun while saving time and stress in the kitchen.

Amazon’s Black Friday “discounts on kitchen appliances are too good to pass up,” said Kayden Roberts, chief marketing officer at Camgo. “With up to 44% off on select Ninja Kitchen appliances and up to 37% off on select KitchenAid mixers, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen gadgets.”

One such gadget worth checking out is the Ninja BN801 Professional Plus Kitchen System. It comes with five functions and can make smoothies and dough. It also has a 72-ounce pitcher. Plus, it comes with two 24-ounce cups which is great for those who love smoothies on the go.

apple watch series 9 [GPS 45mm] smart watch

Sale Price: $379.00

Savings: $50

A smartwatch is a useful little device that can track your heart rate and monitor your exercise levels. Some of them, like the Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch, can also function as a GPS.

“There are a few Apple products that are getting early Black Friday deals on Amazon — including the Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch,” said Kristen Da Costa, CEO of Gadget Review.

This particular smartwatch comes in many colors and sizes. It is also compatible with other Apple devices, including select Apple iPhones. Upon purchase, you are also eligible for three months of free Apple Fitness+.

Bedsure Queen Comforter Set

Sale Price: $47.99

Savings: $28

“Luxury bedding sets and high-thread-count linens are often available at a fraction of their regular prices,” says Jasmine Peterson, personal trainer, nutritionist and full-time writer at Next Luxury.

This Black Friday, Amazon is going to have tons of deals in this department. But if you don’t want to wait, you can always pick up the Bedsure Queen Comforter Set, which is currently on sale. This seven-piece seat includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, two pillow shams, and two pillowcases. It is made of a polyester and microfiber filling blend.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Early Black Friday Home Deals You Can Shop Right Now on Amazon

