8th World Investment Forum 2023

The 8th World Investment Forum, held from October 16 to 20, 2023, was an immersive five-day experience focused on the theme of “Purpose Driven Entrepreneurship”. I had the privilege of being part of the Indian delegation, united by our common association with the UNCTAD EmpreTech program for India, represented by the EmpreTech India Foundation (EIF). Our diverse group included representatives from HiEERAs from Nagaland, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka, all high-impact entrepreneurs ready to inspire change at the local, national and global levels.

Day 1: October 16, 2023

The inaugural day of the 8th World Investment Forum on October 16, 2023 set the stage for an enriching and purpose-driven entrepreneurial journey. India’s delegation, representing the tapestry of diversity united by the UNCTAD Empretec program for India, was guided by a common vision. At the helm was the indomitable presence of Shubhranshu Singh, fondly called Shubhranshuji, whose visionary leadership catalyzed the Empretech program in India.

Empretech India Foundation (EIF) led this effort by bringing together representatives from various regions including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Manipur and Karnataka. Under the HiEERA initiative, high-impact entrepreneurs from emerging regions gathered for action, their dedication evident through a rigorous process of mining and polishing their skills.

Impromptu Roundtable in an Informal Setting – 8th WIF 2023

The day began with roundtable discussions, where sponsors, delegates and event representatives engaged in intensive sessions. In an informal but deeply philosophical evening meeting, Shubhranshuji guided the discourse. The focus was on return on investment (ROI) in culture building, emphasizing the need for lofty projects to manifest into real ground work. Shubhranshuji’s insights were echoed, emphasizing the importance of breaking complex projects into manageable modules, maintaining focus on one project at a time, and securing access to markets through solid contracts.

The meeting with Shubhranshuji was much more than a late night meeting; This was an intensive effort to ground projects in Nagaland with the support of SIDBI for capacity development. Their guidance translated into key findings emphasized the need to evaluate the size of the addressable market, maintain a single focus, and deliberate on potential pitfalls in each project.

The sponsor’s critical review was an important element in moving the mission forward. These conversations resulted in documentation of key elements for startups. The emphasis on transparency and trust underlined the collaborative spirit that underpins every discussion. Shubhranshuji’s presence was more than symbolic; It was a beacon, lighting the way towards purpose-driven entrepreneurship. His insights and guidance influenced every aspect of the discussions, thereby strengthening the foundation of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Nagaland.

Day 2: October 17, 2023

Global Investment Gamechangers Summit at 8th WIF

Day 2 of the 8th World Investment Forum carried forward the momentum of purpose-driven entrepreneurship. Sessions on cutting edge technologies and discussions on challenges and opportunities provided fertile ground for insights to flourish.

Mindset and culture emerged as paramount factors in implementing disruptive solutions. The question of funding, whether from customers or venture capital, gave rise to a lively dialogue. In particular, the discussion highlighted the need to address the credibility gap that women entrepreneurs often face in accessing funding.

The integration of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into business plans was highlighted, emphasizing its importance as a fundamental ethos rather than merely a public relations agenda. This resonates deeply with the Empretech community’s commitment to sustainable and impactful entrepreneurship.

The networking expanded beyond borders as possibilities for cross-border collaboration were explored during interactions with Empretech Centers from different countries. Transparency, a cornerstone of Empretech’s practice, emerged as a link in building trust for these international partnerships.

The day’s discussions on entrepreneurship and urban development yielded deep insights. Themes such as maintaining a balance between tradition and innovation, the collective effort required to promote entrepreneurship and addressing urban poverty resonated during the sessions. Emphasis was placed on public-private partnerships (PPP) to promote a more sustainable ecosystem.

Day 3: October 18, 2023

Iram Maimuna – Women in Business Awards – 8th WIF 2023

The third day of the Forum was marked not only by practical discussions on community development investments but also by a celebration of the Women in Business Awards. India’s Iram Maimuna, a shining beacon of female entrepreneurship, was named one of the finalists. While Uganda’s Jovia Kisakaye emerged as the best award winner, the presence of each woman was a testament to their remarkable contributions to the entrepreneurship landscape.

The discussion around community development investments focused on a variety of assets: financial, temporal, intellectual, and community consciousness. The concept of creating an asset portfolio that encompasses these four investments for social or development investments towards community development took center stage. This visionary approach paved the way for a more holistic and inclusive model of development.

Additionally, a casual business relationship discussion between two HiEERAs, Lokho Paul of Pro Rural in Nagaland and Manish Kothari, owner of Rhino Machines SPB Technology, marked an important moment. This cross-cultural engagement set the stage for a joint multi-stakeholder enterprise that promises insight into intractable and insurmountable challenges.

Chuchuyimlang village in Nagaland emerged as the first HiEERA village to embody the principles of the community-building programme. My contributions were also recognized, reinforcing the importance of personal commitment within the Empretech community.

This event gave Empreteccos a very unique opportunity to reflect and reflect on the individual, enterprise and community in an environment of transparency and trust. An offsite impromptu gathering has strengthened the foundation of many more business relationships, showing once again that business is based on relationships first and balance sheets second.

Day 4: October 19, 2023

The fourth day of the 8th World Investment Forum was the culmination of intense discussions and dynamic interactions that propelled the Mission towards its goals. One of the main highlights was the active participation of Chief General Manager, SIDBI, who shared invaluable insights on investment in business development. His explanation of the important role of SIDBI in developmental activities highlights the concerted efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

SIDBI session at WIF 2023

As the day opened, stakeholders gathered for an impromptu session, giving each participant an opportunity to share their vision for implementing projects in Nagaland. This candid exchange marked an important step forward in bridging the gap between theoretical discussions and concrete action. Startups founded by experienced entrepreneurs faced real-time questioning, emphasizing the need for practical, executable plans.

The discussions were helpful in infusing new energy into the Mission, setting accelerated pace for business development founded on the foundation of culture building. The atmosphere was filled with purpose and determination, with participants aligning their efforts toward a shared vision of transformative change. This was a testament to the efficacy of the Empretech program in motivating entrepreneurs to move beyond rhetoric and move them toward the concrete articulation of their goals.

In the spirit of Empretec’s ethos, transparency and trust were evident throughout the day’s conversations. These principles, woven into the fabric of every discussion, reinforced the understanding that the success of collaborative enterprises depends on openness and interdependence.

As the day came to an end, a palpable sense of accomplishment and anticipation hung in the air. The foundation had been laid, and the trajectory for a future where entrepreneurship would not be just a talking point, but a tangible force driving positive change.

The fourth day of the World Investment Forum 2023 will be remembered as a turning point – a day when intentions turned into action, and aspirations took concrete form. It’s a collective step toward a future where empowered entrepreneurs lead the way in shaping vibrant, sustainable communities.

Day 5: October 20, 2023

The fifth and final day of the 8th World Investment Forum embodied the spirit of transition from planning to action. As delegates gathered over cups of coffee, they discussed the next steps in their collective journey.

Manish Kothari – Certificate of Achievement – 8th WIF 2023

A concrete action plan was chalked out for the upcoming visit of the Nagaland delegation to Anand, Gujarat in mid-November. The agenda included exploring multi-stakeholder projects focused on reuse and repurposing, arts and crafts, and health care. Additionally, a visit to Muni Seva Ashram was planned to take inspiration from the model self-reliant village ecosystem.

An evening conversation provided a forum to address the challenges of cultural due diligence and organizational culture. A senior HR professional, also an Empreteco, joined the discussion and conducted an in-depth risk analysis on the prospects of cross-cultural business relationships. The session highlights potential obstacles and opportunities and offers a strategic approach to overcome them.

The day concluded with two HiEERAs, Shilpi Dutta Som and I, engaging in an in-depth conversation about our respective journeys and beliefs. Together, they discovered ways to leverage their individual strengths for collaborative growth. This exchange exemplified an innovative approach to making the most of available time, reaffirming their commitment to community building.

Reflecting on these five days, it is clear that the Empretech HiEira program has opened up a realm of entrepreneurial possibilities. We have established relationships, exchanged ideas and launched exciting projects. I feel very proud to be a part of this journey and to see how far we have come. The 8th World Investment Forum was more than just a gathering; It was a platform where we transformed intentions into actions and aspirations into blueprints. This marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey!

Source: themachinemaker.com