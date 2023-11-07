87.5% ORR Abisco Presents Two Clinical Updates of Pimicotinib at 2023 CTOS Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abisco Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (“ABISCO Therapeutics” hereafter) announced that two key clinical updates of its CSF-1R inhibitor pimicotineb (ABSK021) were presented at the 2023 Connective Tissue Oncology They went. The Society’s annual meeting, which is held in Ireland from 1 to 4 November 2023. Two clinical updates include reporting of the design of the pivotal global multi-center Phase III clinical trial and a further update of the Phase Ib clinical trial of pimicotineb.

Continued improvement in CTOS has been seen relative to 6-month data reported over the past year for pimicotinebwith an objective response rate (ORR) of 87.5% (28/32, including 3 complete responses) and 66.7% (8/12, including 2 complete responses) in the 50 mg quack dye (QD) group. full response) in the 25 mg quaternary dye (QD) group by the Independent Review Committee (IRC) based on the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors v1.1 (RECIST 1.1).

Abisco presented the following posters at CTOS:

Abstract number: 1572315

Topic:Updated efficacy and safety profile of pimicotineb (ABSK021) in tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT): 1-year follow-up from phase 1b.

Objective: TGCT is a rare class of locally aggressive neoplasms, primarily driven by overexpression of the colony-stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) gene. Pimicotinib, an orally administered selective small-molecule antagonist of the CSF-1R, exhibits minimal inhibition of c-Kit and PDGFR. In 2023, the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and the European Medicines Agency granted Priority Therapy Designation on pimicotineb treatment of TGCT. Here, we report phase 1b safety and efficacy results of pimicotinib in TGCT patients during 1-year follow-up.

Methods: The study (NCT04192344) included a TGCT cohort to evaluate the safety and preliminary antitumor activity of pimicotineb in TGCT patients not suitable for surgical resection. Two dosage regimens were examined in the study: 50 mg once daily (QD) and 25 mg QD.

Result:

1. Clinical characteristics of patients

As of May 31, 2023, a total of 56 TGCT patients were enrolled, including 44 patients in the 50 mg QD and 12 patients in the 25 mg QD group. The mean age was 39 years (range: 18–76) and 41.1% were male. Tumors were predominantly located in the knee (48.2%), hip (16.1%) or ankle (10.7%). Before enrollment, thirty-two patients (57.1%) had undergone at least one tumor resection surgery.

2. Efficacy Data

A sustained improvement was seen relative to 6-month data reported in CTOS last year, with ORRs of 87.5% (28/32, including 3 CR) and 66.7% (8/12, including 2 CR) in the 50 mg QD group. CR in the 25 mg QD group by IRC based on RECIST 1.1 (RES). Of the 16 patients who achieved PR within the first 6 months and had follow-up data available, 15 (93.8%) maintained this response for more than 6 months. Of the 5 patients who achieved SD within the first 6 months and had follow-up data, 4 (80%) patients had improved PR after 6 months. Median DOR could not be reached in any group. Durable improvements in range of motion, stiffness, and pain were observed at 1-year follow-up in both dose groups.

3. Security Data

Extended follow-up indicated that pimicotineb was well tolerated, with a median treatment duration of 12.2 months and a maximum treatment duration of 17.5 months. 83.9% patients remained on treatment. Most of the TEAE grades were 1 to 2. The most common drug-related TEAEs (≥15%) included LDH increase (80.4%), CPK increase (67.9%), α-HBDH increase (62.5%), AST increase (42.9%). ), amylase increase (30.4%), ALT increase (25.0%), pruritus (21.4%), rash (19.6%), facial swelling (19.6%) and dyslipidemia (19.6%). No changes in hair color or serious liver injury were reported, meanwhile, the increase in blood enzymes was asymptomatic, within the expected range, and recovered quickly after drug interruption, all of which were consistent with previous observations. . Comparing data within 6 months, the overall safety profile remains largely consistent and no specific adverse events have emerged over extended follow-up.

Conclusions: Pimicotinib has demonstrated significant anti-tumor efficacy and good safety profile. With extension of treatment duration, an increase in the number of patients experiencing sustained tumor shrinkage and favorable safety of pimicotinib without any apparent hepatotoxicity has been observed. Current data provide durable therapeutic benefits in TGCT patients, suggesting that prolonged exposure may represent an optimal treatment approach. Additionally, a separate cohort with prior anti-CSF-1/CSF-1R therapies is ongoing to assess safety and antitumor activity.

Topic: The Maneuver Study: A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Multicenter Study of Pimicotinib (ABSK021) to Assess Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumors

Objective

TGCT is a rare type of locally aggressive neoplasm caused primarily by overexpression of the colony-stimulating factor 1 (CSF1) gene. Pimicotinib is an oral, highly potent, and selective small-molecule antagonist of the CSF-1R with minimal inhibition of c-Kit and PDGFR. In a phase 1b study, pimicotineb demonstrated significant antitumor activity with an ORR of 77.4% in the 50 mg QD cohort by IRC based on RECIST1.1, and with no apparent hepatotoxicity in TGCT patients (Xu et al, ASCO 2023) A favorable security profile appeared. , No clear ethnic differences were observed for PK and PD data between different ethnic groups based on data from the Phase 1 study. Pimicotinib has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the China NMPA and the US FDA and Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of TGCT. The MANEUVER study (NCT05804045) is a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ABSK021 at a dose of 50 mg QD in patients with unresectable TGCT. This study is the first global Phase 3 trial to assess a CSF-1R inhibitor in TGCT patients across Asia, North America and Europe.

study design

The maneuver study consists of two parts. Part 1 is a double-blind phase, approximately 90 eligible patients will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to the 50 mg QD ABSK021 treatment group or matching placebo group and will receive continuous treatment until the completion of Part 1. Geographic location, China versus non-China sites. All patients who complete Part 1 and meet the eligibility criteria will proceed to Part 2. In Part 2, the open-label treatment phase, all patients entering this phase will receive open-label 50 mg QD of ABSK021 until completion of 24 weeks of dosing or withdrawal from the study. Patients who complete 24 weeks of dosing in Part 2 may be eligible for extended treatment.

study endpoint

The primary endpoint is 25-week ORR by Blinded Independent Review Committee (BIRC) based on RECIST 1.1. Key secondary endpoints included 25-week ORR by BIRC based on tumor volume score, mean change from baseline in range of motion of the affected joint at week 25, worst stiffness at week 25, and worst pain NRS score from baseline. Average change from. , and mean change from baseline in PROMIS physical functioning score at week 25.

study population

Key inclusion criteria include patients who have histologically confirmed TGCT and are not suitable for surgical resection, existing measurable disease, willingness and ability to complete PRO assessments, symptomatic disease (based on level of pain and stiffness ), and are 18 years of age or older. Major exclusion criteria included previous treatment with highly selective inhibitors targeting CSF-1/CSF-1R (imatinib and nilotinib are allowed), known metastatic TGCT or MRI contraindications, major surgery within 4 weeks before randomization or previous anti-cancer drugs. -Includes tumor therapy. An Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) will be established to continuously monitor the safety profile and oversee the overall conduct of the study.

Results: Enrollment is ongoing, with approximately 40 sites around the world participating in the study.

Decision

