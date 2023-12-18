86 Workplace Memes to Laugh About When You Neglect Your Responsibilities

Sometimes work is fun. In fact, getting a paycheck, your favorite coworker, free breakfast, and the view from your window can make it bearable. But other times, you can’t think of anything worse than this. This is the evil nature of working for the rest of our lives.

However, it is comforting to know that we are not the only ones who are selling our lives. The Instagram account “Work Memes Official” is helping its followers deal with the heavy workload of their jobs with humor. We’ve compiled a list of the best they have to offer, so scroll on to escape the daily routine and maybe waste a little bit of that company’s time.

Workplace memes often touch on things like the dreaded small talk after the weekend, spending 40-plus hours a week at a place that leaves you exhausted, and meetings that could have been an email. Some may view these as expressions of dissatisfaction, but for others, they are light-hearted distractions that engage the workforce, provide relaxation, and reduce stress.

Not only that, but these funny pictures about our jobs can also be a valuable source of data for human resources (HR) departments. Their analysis can provide information about employee experiences and underlying concerns. Workplace memes are like a collective voice, expressing conflicts in a lighter and more relatable way. If HR will listen, they can improve job satisfaction, work-life balance, communication gaps, and other areas that need help.

Luckily, the memes we see floating around on social media match up perfectly with the HR trends of 2023. Based on Gartner’s research, there were more than a few advancements that organizations had to prioritize last year. The main thing that companies focused on in 2023 was employee welfare.

By making work more enjoyable, companies are trying to heal the lingering trauma of the pandemic. As COVID-19 receded, it had long-term physical and emotional effects on employees, causing nearly 60% of them to feel stressed on their jobs every day. Leading organizations are supporting workers in 2023 by providing them with active rest. This may include paid time off before very busy work periods, Fridays with no meetings, and allotted wellness time. These also include opportunities for discussion and trauma counselors to work through challenges and difficult topics without judgment.

Another trend that is reaching workplaces is the accessibility of hybrid work for frontline employees. Now, not only office goers but also healthcare, manufacturing and retail workers are connected to these memes. The introduction of the hybrid model provides greater adaptability for them, such as having more control and stability over their schedule and paid leave. This is great news, as frontline workers make up the majority of the global workforce and the US will account for 60% by 2024. This will improve the way many people work, reducing their night shifts, long shifts, weekends and so on. burn out.

Additionally, managers, who often find themselves caught between leader and employee expectations, have received increased attention. 60% of hybrid workers say their manager is their most direct connection to company information and culture. Planning, organizing, supervising, and reaching specific goals combined with the pressure of leaders to succeed can be exhausting and overwhelming for team leaders. This year, companies attempted to provide more support and training to managers to address any skills deficiencies they may have, as well as clarify their priorities and modify their roles where necessary.

Additionally, organizations helped younger generations (the main source of these memes) enter the workforce more easily. Social isolation during the pandemic has made it more difficult for Gen Z to pursue a career, with 51% saying their education has not prepared them for the labor market. They missed out on developing soft skills like negotiation, networking and speaking in front of crowds. However, instead of forcing people to come into the office and socialize after the pandemic, leaders encouraged in-person meetings, team building and events to help younger employees and others develop their communication skills.

It is important that companies invest in employee well-being which creates a positive environment, boosts productivity and improves overall performance. However, as with most things in life, we can’t expect everything to be perfect, including our workplace. Still, we say it’s a good excuse to take a break and laugh at some of the spot-on memes from this list.

Source: www.boredpanda.com