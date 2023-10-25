October 27, 2023
82% of Bitcoin holders are 'in the money'


Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $34,795 at press time, a strong move for the leading cryptocurrency with gains of more than 25% in a week.

With this move, 82% of all crypto wallet addresses holding Bitcoin are “in the money,” according to data obtained by Finbold. in the blockOn 25 October. On the other hand, 11% of all Bitcoin holders are experiencing unrealized losses, while 7% are in breakeven positions.

Specifically, only 11% of all holders are made up of what in the block Addresses holding more than 0.1% and 1% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply are classified as “investors” and “whales”, respectively.

Additionally, 70% are long-term holders, having received their coins more than a year ago, 24% have been holding between 1 and 12 months, and 6% are short-term holders who have recently purchased their current balance.
It is important to understand that with a larger percentage of holders “in the money” or in a breakeven position, there is also a greater likelihood that these holders will decide to sell their holdings to realize profits or if sentiment changes. Will prevent further damage. Recession.

Data of Bitcoin holders. Source: in the block

Signals indicate a bullish trend for Bitcoin holders

However, from the trend signal in the block This suggests that Bitcoin’s bullish momentum may continue for some time.

The consolidated signal reflects a “mostly bullish” trend, with 3 out of 7 signals pointing towards continuation. While 2 points towards a neutral sentiment, and 2 suggests a bearish pivot.

Bullish/Bearish signals in Bitcoin. Source: in the block

Interestingly, one of the bullish signals is the sudden increase for “in the money” holders, as well as the imbalance towards “buy orders” on the exchanges and the surge in derivatives. At the time of publishing, open interest volume for Bitcoin has surpassed August levels, validating the current trend.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

October 27, 2023
Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by billion amid crypto trading slowdown

Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by $12 billion amid crypto trading slowdown

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

A key source of liquidity to buy US government debt is running out. That’s why this is bad news for the Fed and the market.

October 27, 2023
Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by billion amid crypto trading slowdown

Binance founder CZ’s fortune drops by $12 billion amid crypto trading slowdown

October 27, 2023
Bitcoin’s spectacular surge: what’s next? Experts understand the crypto maze

Bitcoin’s spectacular surge: what’s next? Experts understand the crypto maze

October 27, 2023
Android Circuit: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14’s stunning screen, Honor Magic 6 AI secret

Android Circuit: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Xiaomi 14’s stunning screen, Honor Magic 6 AI secret

October 27, 2023
Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide

October 27, 2023
Goldie Hawn says an ET touched her and it ‘felt like God’s finger’

Goldie Hawn says an ET touched her and it ‘felt like God’s finger’

October 27, 2023