82% of Bitcoin holders are 'in the money'

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $34,795 at press time, a strong move for the leading cryptocurrency with gains of more than 25% in a week.

With this move, 82% of all crypto wallet addresses holding Bitcoin are “in the money,” according to data obtained by Finbold. in the blockOn 25 October. On the other hand, 11% of all Bitcoin holders are experiencing unrealized losses, while 7% are in breakeven positions.

Specifically, only 11% of all holders are made up of what in the block Addresses holding more than 0.1% and 1% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply are classified as “investors” and “whales”, respectively.

Additionally, 70% are long-term holders, having received their coins more than a year ago, 24% have been holding between 1 and 12 months, and 6% are short-term holders who have recently purchased their current balance.

It is important to understand that with a larger percentage of holders “in the money” or in a breakeven position, there is also a greater likelihood that these holders will decide to sell their holdings to realize profits or if sentiment changes. Will prevent further damage. Recession.

Data of Bitcoin holders. Source: in the block

Signals indicate a bullish trend for Bitcoin holders

However, from the trend signal in the block This suggests that Bitcoin’s bullish momentum may continue for some time.

The consolidated signal reflects a “mostly bullish” trend, with 3 out of 7 signals pointing towards continuation. While 2 points towards a neutral sentiment, and 2 suggests a bearish pivot.

Bullish/Bearish signals in Bitcoin. Source: in the block

Interestingly, one of the bullish signals is the sudden increase for “in the money” holders, as well as the imbalance towards “buy orders” on the exchanges and the surge in derivatives. At the time of publishing, open interest volume for Bitcoin has surpassed August levels, validating the current trend.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com