813,000 borrowers get email from President Joe Biden on student loan forgiveness

About 813,000 student loan borrowers will begin receiving an email from President Joe Biden informing them that their loans have been forgiven because of their actions.

Many borrowers who receive the email will already be aware of the loan cancellation and may already be relieved. The president’s direct message, less than a year before the 2024 presidential election, made it clear who was responsible for the relief.

Biden has so far erased $127 billion of student debt from more than 3.5 million borrowers — more than any other president in history.

The Biden administration used existing programs, including public service loan forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans, to cancel the debt. Previously, it was difficult to obtain relief under these programs.

“The President is committed to fighting for hardworking American families, making sure we give them a little more breathing room, and giving them the opportunity to provide for themselves and their families,” a White House official said Tuesday. Allow.”

Biden’s plan to cancel up to $400 billion of student debt for millions of Americans was struck down at the Supreme Court over the summer.

Republican candidates for president opposed student loan forgiveness.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has said Biden does not have the authority to cancel student loans without prior permission from Congress.

“He knows he’s done something that is illegal and excessive,” Christie said on ABC’s “This Week” shortly after Biden announced his sweeping pardon plan in 2022.

Former President Donald Trump took the side of the Supreme Court.

“Today, the Supreme Court also ruled that President Biden cannot wipe out hundreds of billions, perhaps trillions, of dollars in student loan debt, which would be deeply unfair to the hundreds of millions of people who have paid off their debt through hard work and diligence. Has been paid.” , Very inappropriate,” Trump said at a campaign event in June.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said it is wrong to put the burden of the cost of student loan forgiveness on taxpayers.

“Why should a truck driver pay for someone who got a degree in zombie studies?” DeSantis said at an event in Iowa in early August. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, voters support forgiving at least some student loan debt by a 2-to-1 margin. Less than a third of people oppose this policy.

