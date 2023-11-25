Image Source: Getty Images

What exactly is a passive way to generate passive income?

Investing in shares is the best option for me. I can sit back and do nothing while hoping the dividends will come. Not only that, but over time, the value of a carefully selected stock portfolio may increase (though it may not).

Let’s move on to the practicalities of how such an approach might work, imagining I have an extra £8,000 to invest. In fact, even if I don’t have any extra money right now, I can still use this approach as I explain here.

investing money in stock market

My first step would be to set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA.

I can put my £8,000 into it straight away. Or even with nothing initially, I could start making regular contributions to it so I build up a stash of money to invest.

Looking for great dividend stocks to buy

Next I will learn about the stock market and how to value shares. I will also learn what types of companies can pay dividends and under what conditions.

Only some companies pay dividends. These may commit to increasing the size of the annual payment, e.g. Halma, But no dividend is ever guaranteed.

So as well as getting excited about the idea of ​​paying a dividend, I would also consider the company’s potential ability to pay.

Understanding Free Cash Flow

Financial analysis often treats earnings as a snapshot of how a company is performing.

I focus on earnings. But when it comes to dividends, what really matters is free cash flow. This is the money that a company actually generates (or doesn’t) each year.

For example, it may have strong earnings but need to use it to pay off debt on its balance sheet.

Looking for dividend stocks with strong potential

Companies publish statements of cash flows in their annual reports. However they are historical.

To earn passive income, I want a business to be generating massive free cash flows and using them to pay dividends.

So I look for firms that I think have what it takes to generate the right kind of free cash flow. Is there a large market of target customers? Does the company have a position in its market that somehow differentiates it from competitors? How much debt does it have on its balance sheet?

have a goal

The amount of passive income I earn depends on how much I invest and what average return I earn. If I reinvest the dividends (known as compounding), I can achieve my goal sooner.

For example, imagine I invest £8,000 at an average yield of 8%. Adding dividends, I should achieve my monthly passive income goal after 30 years.

Or I can choose not to compound and start withdrawing dividends from the beginning. At an 8% yield, my £8,000 should earn me £640 in passive income annually.

The post Saving £8,000? I would aim to turn this into a monthly passive income of £500! appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Si Ruan has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Halma PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com