80+ early Cyber ​​Monday LEGO deals that make great gifts

Updated: November 25, 2023, 8:00am EST We’ve put together a huge list of the best early Cyber ​​Monday LEGO deals at a variety of retailers.

The best early Cyber ​​Monday LEGO deals at a glance:

At Mashable, we’re obsessed with LEGO sets. (Two editors are currently working through flower bouquets from its botanical collection). But we’re even bigger fans of finding LEGO sets on sale on Cyber ​​Monday: They make great gifts for recipients of all ages and interests, and provide relaxing distractions during the holidays.

We’re seeing dozens of great LEGO deals at third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. It’s notable that many of the deals are even better than they appear on retailers’ sites, especially Target’s, which made the strange decision to lower the sticker prices of most sets.

No problem: we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the best early Cyber ​​Monday LEGO deals below with exact pricing based on MSRP from the LEGO website (broken down by age and series) – check them out:

Comment: All newly added deals are marked with a While A is related to Have fallen to the lowest price ever. Deals with strikeouts were either sold out or had expired at the time of writing.

LEGO Early Cyber ​​Monday Deals for Adults

why we like it

A hit on TikTok, this 878-piece Lego set builds into a miniature tree for ages 18 and up — and you can swap out its leaves for bubblegum pink flowers. It’s on sale at both Amazon and Target for $39.99, or 20% off, which is its lowest price anywhere; Best Buy was previously offering this same deal in its Black Friday sale, but it has since sold out.

More LEGO Early Cyber ​​Monday deals for adults

LEGO Early Cyber ​​Monday deals for kids

why we like it

This bricked version of The MandalorianDin Grogu/Baby Yoda is made up of 1,075 pieces and is a good challenge for kids ages 10 and up. It’s sold out or stuck at full price everywhere except Walmart, where it’s on sale for just $45. That’s a 50% savings.

More LEGO Early Cyber ​​Monday deals for kids

