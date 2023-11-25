8% yield target? With a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s how

Image Source: Getty Images

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to build an investment portfolio is generally a prudent move. While investors are limited to investing £20,000 per year, once the capital is inside the ISA ecosystem, it is completely immune from capital gains and dividends tax.

While many income stocks are still depressed due to the recent stock market decline, dividend yields have reached impressive heights. When FTSE 350While its yield is currently close to its average, the same cannot be said for many of its components. And as of November, nearly 30 stocks are offering yields of 8% or more.

With that in mind, let’s explore the best strategies for capitalizing on these income opportunities and building a long-lasting, high-yield portfolio.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind. Readers are responsible for performing their own due diligence and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions.

8% is the target, not the starting point

At first, it may seem obvious that to achieve a portfolio yielding 8%, investors should only buy stocks offering payouts close to this number. However, in reality, it could easily end in disappointment. Thirty companies are more than enough to build a diverse portfolio. But there are chances that some of these companies may see dividend cuts in the near future.

Don’t forget that a falling share price can lead to rising yields. And the latter is generally caused by concerns regarding future cash flows and earnings. Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised to see only a few of these companies being able to maintain their current payouts. And yet, the question is whether they can expand them over time.

That’s why investors may achieve better results by searching for income-generating businesses with the potential to grow dividends. A company that can regularly increase its shareholder rewards based on growing earnings can ultimately turn a modest yield into something much more impressive. And the end result is a high-yield portfolio that continues to grow while remaining fairly stable.

Diversification is key

While it is important to investigate carefully and invest only in the best firms, diversification is still essential. This is because even the best businesses have the potential to be disrupted. And suppose investors have all their eggs in one basket? In that case, a lucrative source of income may disappear overnight.

There are some opposing views within the investing community regarding how many stocks a person should own. Yet most agree that the magic number is between 15 and 25.

Having said that, it doesn’t make sense to own a wide range of stocks if they all operate in the same industry. After all, a heavily concentrated portfolio of mining stocks is unlikely to perform well if demand for metals suddenly drops.

By ensuring that a portfolio has exposure to multiple sectors, problems in a specific industry can be offset by the success of others. And investors can take diversification even further by investing in top businesses operating in different countries around the world.

Post 8% yield target? Here’s how, ISAs with stocks and shares appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com