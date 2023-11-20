8 Underrated Retailers That Save You Just as Much as Amazon

marchmina29/Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes to scoring deals online, Amazon dominates the conversation. But as DealNews consumer analyst Julie Ramhold explained, other retailers also offer great values. In fact, there are many lower-rated stores that offer the same value as Amazon.

Here are some of these under-the-radar retailers where savvy shoppers can make big savings.

Target

This mega-retailer has built a loyal following for good reason. It offers a convenient one-stop shopping experience both online and in stores.

“And if you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for [at Target]There’s a good chance you’ll find a suitable replacement,” Ramhold said.

The selection includes popular national brands and Target’s own private label items, including groceries, home goods, apparel, electronics, toys, furniture and more. Almost every category is covered, so you can probably find everything on your list.

For additional savings, Target Circle offers hundreds of special deals each week. And paying with a Target RedCard automatically gives you 5% off your purchase. Consider making Target your first shopping stop, and you can cross everything off your list while saving.

EBAY

Many people still think of eBay as just an auction site, but it has evolved into much more than that. In addition to traditional bidding, eBay now hosts brand name retailers with fixed-price storefronts.

“Some retailers also host their outlets through eBay, meaning you can find name-brands at much lower prices as well,” Ramhold points out.

Huge selection includes new and used products from all categories. Shoppers can find technology, home goods, apparel, toys, collectibles, and more on eBay. Compared to retail prices, the opportunities for deals and savings are plentiful.

For tech items in particular, Ramhold recommends checking out eBay’s certified refurbished products. They come with a warranty and can cost significantly less than buying new.

bed Bath and Beyond

This home goods chain underwent a major upheaval in 2022, leading to the closure of all physical stores. But the brand is still alive after the merger with Overstock.com.

“You can still find the amazing prices on home goods and some kitchen items that you expect from shopping in stores, but with the convenience of doing so online,” Ramhold said.

The online selection includes all the usual categories the brand is known for – bedding, bath accessories, storage items, small kitchen appliances and more. As an added benefit, you can still get 20% off any one item by signing up for emails.

For quality yet affordable options on home essentials, Bed Bath & Beyond remains a trusted source for discerning shoppers.

unusual items

As the name suggests, Uncommon Goods offers some of the most unique, high-quality artisan-made products online.

“If you’re looking for something unique for yourself or to give as a gift, this is definitely worth checking out,” Ramhold shared.

The selection ranges from personalized jewelry to cocktail kits to tech accessories, all reasonably priced but with a creative flair. There are always new conversation starting products to discover.

For the biggest enthusiasts, joining Uncommon Perks for $25 per year provides free shipping, credits, early access to sales, and more exclusive benefits. This is a top destination to find exclusive items from small businesses.

world market

This retailer offers a diverse mix of furniture, home decor, food items and more. Its physical stores are limited, but the online selection is vast.

“It’s worth taking some time to wander around the World Market site and see what you can find,” Ramhold said.

Categories include global foods and beverages, cookware, serveware, rugs, lighting and countless home goods. Sales run frequently, especially on food items.

When you need a special component or unique accent piece, don’t forget to check out World Market for hidden gems at reasonable prices.

dollar general

When every dollar counts, this national chain is a budget saver. It has more than 18,000 locations across the US, most of which are in rural areas not served by big-box retailers.

While its name implies only dollar items, Dollar General actually now offers brand name goods as well – all at deep discounts. Prices on groceries, household essentials, clothing and seasonal items are up to 40% lower than other stores. tight budget? Make Dollar General your first stop to stretch those dollars.

J.Crew Factory

For quality basics at a fraction of retail prices, J.Crew Factory is a well-kept secret. This off-price branch offers the same core styles as the main J.Crew brand.

Prices are typically 40% to 60% less than you’d pay if you shop directly through J.Crew, and range from men’s dress shirts for $29, women’s pants for $39, T-shirts for $9.95, and kids’ A great place to find things like style for. Starting at $14. Sweaters, outerwear, dresses, swimwear, shoes and accessories are all priced at great prices, too.

Pro Tip: Sign up for emails to receive insider promo codes for extra savings on this fashion gem.

Sam’s Club

This membership warehouse provides access to wholesale pricing on grocery, home goods, electronics, tires, furniture, outdoor living and more. The savings especially add up when you can buy larger sizes or multi-packs of the products you use frequently.

Annual membership costs $45, which is quickly offset by the low prices. Additional benefits like discounts on gas, free shipping and prescription savings make Sam’s Club worth considering alongside rival Costco.

take away

The bottom line is that savvy shoppers should look beyond Amazon to find deals. Take advantage of loyalty programs, special sales, and other benefits offered by these underrated retailers.

