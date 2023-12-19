8 Takeaways for Retail Investors from Coinbase's 2024 Crypto Market Outlook

Coinbase is putting down roots in the United States and making efforts in international markets following CZ and Binance’s settlements with the DOJ and now the CFTC. With newfound market developments, Coinbase has released crypto market predictions for 2024.

The crypto entity envisages that institutional flows will remain stable on Bitcoin until the first half of 2024. This comes, in part, from pent-up demand from traditional investors looking to enter this market.

Coinbase’s Crypto Outlook for 2024

The value of the global crypto market more than doubled in 2023, indicating that the asset class has already gone through its “winter” and is now in the midst of a transition. Coinbase argues that it is too early to identify or interpret the favorable performance as vindication for the cynics who enjoyed the crypto’s highly exaggerated collapse.

At the time of writing, data from CoinGecko shows that the global crypto market cap is now worth $1.68 trillion, an increase of 5.22% in the last 24 hours and a 104.5% increase from a year ago. Today the market cap of Bitcoin (BTC) is $839 billion, which represents 49.89% of the crypto market. Meanwhile, stablecoins market cap stands at $131 billion, which is 7.78% of the total crypto market cap.

Here are 8 key findings from the 2024 market outlook:

1. Next Crypto Cycle

The market will circle trading on BTC hegemony. In 2023, the selection of digital assets shifted towards high-quality names, causing Bitcoin’s dominance to rise above 50% sequentially for the first time since April 2021.

This was mostly driven by many well-known and established financial giants applying for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, as their presence in the industry has confirmed and strengthened the prospects of crypto as a new asset class.

Although there may be some capital shifting to riskier assets next year, Coinbase estimates that institutional flows will remain safely anchored to Bitcoin until at least the first half of 2024.

Additionally, Coinbase anticipates that more market participants will focus on finding new Web3 apps that can help crypto bridge the gap between early uptake and widespread use.

As market participants increasingly focus on apps, crypto exchanges anticipate that more alternative L1s will rework their networks to better adapt to the changing narrative.

2. Resetting the Macro Framework

De-dollarization may remain a hot topic in 2024, especially considering that it is an election year. However, the USD is unlikely to lose its global dominance (or “privilege excess” as former French President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing called it) very soon. What is clear is that the US dollar has reached a tipping point.

Although de-dollarization will take some time, the global monetary system has already begun to move away from USD dominance – and for a good reason. According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the cost of servicing America’s debt burden is expected to rise to $1 trillion, or 3.1% of GDP, by 2028.

Crypto proponents claim that Bitcoin and other digital stores of value play a key role in the coming shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world, citing the obvious value of being an international asset that is not owned or controlled by any one country.

According to Coinbase, the change in the monetary system that is taking place, and the role of crypto in it, will be significant in the long run, even if most crypto traders will no longer live long enough to see the old system collapse.

3. Connecting with the real world

Tokenization is an important use case for traditional financial institutions, and Coinbase anticipates that it will be a key component of the new crypto market cycle, as it is a key aspect of “updating the financial system.” This essentially involves automating processes and removing intermediaries that are no longer needed in the asset issuance trading and record-keeping processes.

Given customer demand for higher yielding products and the need for multiple sources of income, the crypto exchange projects tokenization to grow in other market instruments such as equities, private market funds, insurance, and carbon credits by 2024.

4. Future of Blockchain

One of the key themes to emerge from the recent negative market cycle is the focus on making crypto technology more user-friendly and accessible. Coinbase believes that with the Denkun upgrade expected to potentially reduce rollup transaction fees by 2-10x, more decentralized applications (dApps) may take the “gasless transactions” route, allowing users to only use high-level Can focus on interactions.

It may also allow the development of new non-financial use cases. The crypto exchange believes it would be appropriate to monitor developments on the Ethereum blockchain once EigenLayer is fully operational to determine what proportion of staked ETH will be allocated for additional security provisions. .

5. Stablecoins 2024 Market

Stablecoins are currently valued at around US$127 billion, down 9% from $137 billion in early 2023. At the same time, the entire crypto market cap has increased, resulting in the dominance of stablecoins falling from around 16% of the total to 8-9%. Crypto market capitalization.

Coinbase believes the decline in the size of the stablecoin market reflects a general decline in liquidity of the digital asset class, as many non-US centralized exchanges and DEXs price their assets in USD stablecoins.

Although major external events such as the FTX collapse in November 2022 and the US regional financial crisis in March 2023 have had a brief impact on overall volumes, stablecoin supply variations are also strongly correlated with on-chain trading volumes.

Coinbase argues that the relative decline in stablecoin market value reflects a variety of factors, including a general decline in global liquidity, increased regulatory action in the crypto business, and the high-yield environment in many countries, particularly the United States.

6. Crypto Regulation

According to Coinbase, the lack of a well-developed legal framework for digital asset markets and their players will create problems over the next 12 to 18 months, especially in jurisdictions that have not yet advanced regulatory measures, such as the United States. .

However, against this backdrop of uncertainty, there are some early signs that the prospects for regulatory clarity are improving – signs that we consider encouraging, if not conclusive.

7. The future of Coinbase

Coinbase has expanded its products and services globally, including derivatives and Layer 2 solutions, with 245,000 ecosystem partners in over 100 countries. The exchange obtained new licenses, allowing us to enter new markets and offer new products:

Coinbase Financial Markets, Inc. in the United States. (CFM) has received regulatory approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), a CFTC-designated self-regulatory organization, to operate and provide futures commission merchants (FCMs) to eligible US consumers. Access to crypto futures.

At the moment, savvy retail clients on Coinbase Advanced in the United States can trade leveraged crypto term futures through nano-sized contracts through CFM.

According to institutional participants, tokenization will be a major trend within the Base ecosystem in 2024 and beyond.

8. Upgrade expected in 2024

Ethereum takes center stage in market uplift in 2024. Ethereum is still in development, with one or more annual updates scheduled over the next years to grow the network and handle potential centralization issues, among other things. As part of Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4844, the Cancun/Deneb (Denkun) fork will focus primarily on proto-dunksharding.

Although upgrades to address some of the concerns are unlikely to be implemented in 2024, a carefully designed EPBS implementation and perhaps a future upgrade incorporating MEV-burn may mitigate some of these issues. Meanwhile, Flashbots is creating the Single Unifying Auction for Value Expression (SUAVE) protocol to decentralize the block builder role to fight builder centralization.

SUAVE is an EVM chain that can be used as a plug-and-play mempool and decentralized block builder for any blockchain, and is set to release in 1H24.

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com