8 stocks with 100% to 200% upside to buy that top analysts say: TipRanks
Our experts answer readers’ investing questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess investment products). Paid Non-Subscriber Promotions: In some cases, we receive commissions from our partners. Our opinion is always our own.
- This year, investors made profits from mega-cap tech stocks.
- Meanwhile, the rest of the stock market was largely left behind.
- These eight stocks could be strong plays as top analysts predict they could see massive upside.
It hasn’t been a bad year for the S&P 500, considering that fears of a potential recession have dominated stock-market forecasts heading into 2023. Year to date, the index has remained resilient, up nearly 14% as of Friday.
This story is available exclusively to Insider subscribers. Become an insider and start reading now. have an account? log in.
But only a handful of names, especially the illustrious seven mega-cap stocks, were responsible for most of those gains; The rest of the market has been largely left behind. Investors looking for profits are also able to add risk-free returns from the high yields offered by US bonds.
For Dave Sequeira, Now is a good time for investors to find bargains for value stocks that are trading at a discount, says Morningstar’s chief U.S. markets strategist. In a recent interview with Insider, he shared a list of high-quality picks in a variety of sectors, with his company trading at steep discounts – ranging from 9% to 42% below their fair market value.
If you’re looking for other ideas of quality picks with higher returns, TipRanks compiles a list of strong-buy-rated stocks that are most recommended by top-rated Wall Street analysts.
TipRanks, a stock-market research platform, assigns four- or five-star ratings to analysts based on three main criteria:
-
Average returns of an analyst
-
profit or loss on referrals
-
The volume of corrections and transactions made by them
Below is a list of eight mega and mid-cap stocks that may see the most upside.
Source: www.businessinsider.com