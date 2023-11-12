8 stocks with 100% to 200% upside to buy that top analysts say: TipRanks

Our experts answer readers’ investing questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess investment products). Paid Non-Subscriber Promotions: In some cases, we receive commissions from our partners. Our opinion is always our own.

This year, investors made profits from mega-cap tech stocks.

Meanwhile, the rest of the stock market was largely left behind.

These eight stocks could be strong plays as top analysts predict they could see massive upside.

It hasn’t been a bad year for the S&P 500, considering that fears of a potential recession have dominated stock-market forecasts heading into 2023. Year to date, the index has remained resilient, up nearly 14% as of Friday.

But only a handful of names, especially the illustrious seven mega-cap stocks, were responsible for most of those gains; The rest of the market has been largely left behind. Investors looking for profits are also able to add risk-free returns from the high yields offered by US bonds.

For Dave Sequeira, Now is a good time for investors to find bargains for value stocks that are trading at a discount, says Morningstar’s chief U.S. markets strategist. In a recent interview with Insider, he shared a list of high-quality picks in a variety of sectors, with his company trading at steep discounts – ranging from 9% to 42% below their fair market value.

If you’re looking for other ideas of quality picks with higher returns, TipRanks compiles a list of strong-buy-rated stocks that are most recommended by top-rated Wall Street analysts.

TipRanks, a stock-market research platform, assigns four- or five-star ratings to analysts based on three main criteria:

Average returns of an analyst

profit or loss on referrals

The volume of corrections and transactions made by them

Below is a list of eight mega and mid-cap stocks that may see the most upside.

