8 Places to Retire That’s Just Like Texas But Even Cheaper

Texas has long been a popular retirement destination, known for its warm climate, low cost of living and lack of state income tax.

For those looking to stretch their retirement funds even further, there are many places that offer a similar lifestyle to Texas at an even lower price.

If you love living in Texas but want to save some money on housing costs, you may be interested in exploring some other options. Here are some of the many cities in North America that offer a similar lifestyle, culture and climate to Texas, but with lower average home prices.

Memphis, Tennessee

Tennessee’s second-largest city, Memphis is located in the southwestern corner of the state along the Mississippi River.

Both Memphis and Texas have a deep connection to the music history, especially the blues, rock and roll, and country styles. The legends Elvis Presley, BB King and Johnny Cash all became famous in Memphis, and the city is famous for its music venues such as Beale Street, Graceland and Sun Studios.

Memphis offers a rich cultural heritage, vibrant entertainment scene, and low cost of living. The median home price is just $194,700. Like Texas, Memphis is famous for being fun-loving, laid-back, and hospitable, and is home to barbecue restaurants like Central BBQ, Corky’s BBQ, and Rendezvous. Memphis also has many attractions such as the Memphis Zoo, National Civil Rights Museum, Memphis Botanic Garden, and the Peabody Hotel.

Paducah, Kentucky

Famous for its thriving arts scene, riverside location, and barbecue joints, Paducah offers plenty of Texas charm for retirees on a budget. Art galleries, a quilt museum, and creative workshops provide engaging activities for seniors who want to stay active after retirement.

Paducah has four seasons, with generally mild winters – snowfall is about half the national average. Median home prices are approximately $249,900, while Kentucky’s overall tax burden is one of the lowest in the US. Retirees who want an artsy town with a Texas sensibility can settle in Paducah without breaking the bank.

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is the largest city in Kentucky and the seat of Jefferson County. Both Louisville and Texas have a strong connection to horses and horse racing, as well as bourbon and whiskey production. The climate of both places is also similar, with hot and humid summers and mild winters.

Louisville offers a blend of Southern charm and Midwestern practicality with a low cost of living, a vibrant cultural scene, and a beautiful location along the Ohio River. The average home price is $255,000. The city is known for its culinary diversity, especially its signature dish of hot brown, a turkey and bacon sandwich covered in cheese sauce. The city also has several attractions such as the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, the Muhammad Ali Center, the Louisville Zoo, and the Kentucky Science Center.

Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock is the capital and most populous city of Arkansas, a state that was part of the Republic of Texas before joining the US in 1836. The states have similar landscapes with hills, forests, rivers and lakes. Little Rock’s climate is also similar to that of Texas, with hot and humid summers and cool winters. The city also shares some cultural characteristics with Texas, such as a love of football, country music, and Southern hospitality.

Little Rock offers a mix of urban amenities and natural beauty, with a downtown area featuring museums, restaurants, shops, and nightlife venues, as well as parks, trails, and scenic views along the Arkansas River. The average home price is $275,000.

oklahoma city, oklahoma

Oklahoma City is the capital and largest city of Oklahoma, a state that shares a border and rich history with Texas. Both states were part of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War and have strong ties to the oil and gas industry. Oklahoma City’s climate is also similar to that of Texas, with hot summers and mild winters, and it is known for its friendly people, cowboy culture, and barbecue cuisine.

With a median home price of $305,000, Oklahoma City offers a low cost of living, a vibrant downtown area, plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities, and a diverse arts and entertainment scene. The city is home to the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the Oklahoma City Zoo & Botanical Garden, and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

omaha, nebraska

Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska. Both Omaha and Texas have strong ties to agriculture, especially cattle ranching. The weather pattern in both places is also similar, with hot summers and cool winters.

Omaha offers a high quality of life and a diverse economy. The median home price is $319,000. The city has a thriving downtown area that includes the Old Market District, filled with historic buildings, shops, restaurants, and art galleries. The city also has many cultural and recreational attractions, such as the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the Joslin Art Museum, the Omaha Children’s Museum, and the Lauritzen Gardens.

Hot Springs, Arkansas

For retirees who like to enjoy Texas-style outdoor recreation, hot springs are a natural choice. This historic city in central Arkansas is nestled among lush forests and lakes. The main attraction is the natural thermal springs that fill the local baths, allowing visitors to relax in the warm, mineral-rich waters.

Outdoorsy retirees can enjoy dozens of hiking trails, boating and fishing on Lake Ouachita, and playing golf on some beautifully designed courses. Median home prices sit at approximately $349,500. With its beautiful scenery and access to nature, Hot Springs has a lot of Texas appeal at a low price.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque is the largest city in New Mexico. Albuquerque and Texas both have a rich Hispanic and Native American heritage. The landscape of both places is also similar, with desert plains, mountains and valleys, as well as comparable climate, with hot and dry summers and cold winters.

Albuquerque offers a unique cultural diversity, sunny weather, and a low cost of living. The average home price is $350,000. The city is famous for its annual International Balloon Festival, which attracts hundreds of hot air balloons from around the world. The city also has several attractions such as the Old Town district, which features historic adobe buildings, shops, and restaurants; the Sandia Peak Tramway, which offers panoramic views of the city and mountains; the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, which exhibits the art and history of the Pueblo people; and Petroglyph National Monument, which preserves ancient rock carvings.

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Located in the central highlands of Mexico, San Miguel de Allende is a favorite retirement location for American expatriates attracted by the city’s old-world Spanish architecture, vibrant art scene, and year-round mild climate. Galleries and cultural attractions like historic El Jardín Square give the city its Austin-like appeal. With language schools and English speakers, it is quite easy to make the transition.

The overall cost of living is approximately 50% lower than the average US city. Real estate is also quite affordable. Expats say excellent health care is available at a fraction of American prices. For the adventurous retiree, San Miguel’s amenities, facilities and affordable costs make for an ideal home south of the border.

