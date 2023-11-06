8 Most Influential AI Inventions of 2023

AI has been the word of the year. Even the legacy magazine Time has not been able to ignore the impact of the technology, due to which it has been included in the list of the best inventions of 2023. Technology has managed to enter every corner of our lives, from educational institutions to government. Department.

Of the 14 inventions listed by TIME, we’ve picked the best of them. Here are 8 best AI inventions that have managed to leave their mark in the ever-evolving industry:

Adobe Photoshop Generative Expand and Generative Fill

In May, amid the fake AI image frenzy, Adobe introduced Generative Fill in Photoshop, a feature that brings generative AI-powered Firefly straight into the hands of designers.

Technology had already captivated the world. And although Adobe was not the first to bring text-to-image technology, it managed to take advantage of its existing user base of more than 30 million creators.

Since its release, Generative Fill has grown and been integrated into most aspects of Adobe, from Creative Cloud to GenStudio for enterprise customers.

AI wildfire detector

AI is being used today in every field one can think of – including extinguishing fires before they explode. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced an AI-powered wildfire detector to validate situational awareness and advance firefighters’ abilities to respond quickly.

The department, along with the University of California at San Diego’s Alert California program and a network of more than 1,000 cameras across the state, is using technology to quickly detect fires that are growing worse with each passing year.

Gen-2

Built on the Diffusion architecture by Runway, a well-funded startup, Gen2 is often called ‘pivotal’ in terms of AI video generation and editing.

Released in March 2023, Gen-2 improves on its predecessor Gen-1 model, allowing users to create new four-second long videos from scratch by inspiring its proprietary AI models. Users also had the option to upload images which Gen-2 could add speed to.

An update in September introduced ‘Director Mode’ for users to create scenes by selecting the direction and speed of movement in their runway generated clips. Recently, there have been major improvements in both the fidelity of the models and the stability of the results.

City-wide drone detection

Launched in April by Dedrone, the detection system is the world’s largest airspace security infrastructure. The system is available in 40 cities across the West without any hardware installation in their Security Operations Center (SOC) or on their phones.

The network of services is completely cloud based, available on the web as well as in stores on Android and iOS. The system’s database of drone information covers three years and more than 240 million drones of detected drone behavior, including FAA violations.

GPT-4

The long-awaited GPT-4 is not unknown to anyone on the Internet. The AI ​​model powering OpenAI’s paid version of ChatGPIT became the talk of the tech town for all the right and wrong reasons.

While the model outperformed its predecessors and other language models available in the field, it was highly criticized due to the lack of information about its architecture, dataset, and training process.

As the brainchild of Sam Altman nears its first conference, Dev Day, leaks surfacing on the Internet point to an advanced GPT-4 coming to enterprise users.

seamlessM4T

A major factor in lagging behind AI research is the diversity and availability of models in multiple languages. Taking things a step further, tech giant Meta has open-sourced SeamlessM4T – a massively multilingual and multimodal machine translation model.

The translation and transcription all-in-one model features input and output in 100 languages ​​and speech output in 35 languages ​​(including English).

Trailguard AI

Resolve’s invention is one of a series of pieces of technology saving nature, one algorithm at a time. The AI-enabled security system is an anti-poaching solution to detect poachers and alert park managers in real time.

The non-profit organization partnered with Steve Gulick (a conservation technologist) and Intel to develop this covert anti-poaching camera-based alert system to protect animals from poaching.

Project Gutenberg Open Audiobook Collection

The world’s oldest digital library, Project Gutenberg converted more than 5,000 ebooks into audiobooks through synthetic speech technology. The audiobooks, made possible through a collaboration between Microsoft and MIT, are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.

This project bypassed the lengthy and expensive process of hiring a human reader to do the work. While the overnight success landed it on the list of top AI innovations, this is exactly the type of AI application that actors were striking against in the US.

Source: analyticsindiamag.com