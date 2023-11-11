8 Highest Paying Careers Where You Get the Most Paid Time Off Every Year

FG Trade/Getty Images

It’s the dream of most American workers: a high-paying job that also gives you a large amount of paid time off. While it’s not common, there are some careers where you can expect to earn more than the nationwide average annual salary of $59,428 and enjoy more than the standard two weeks of vacation time.

Discover: 9 Ways to Make $200 (or More) a Day

LEARN: How to Make $1,000 a Week with Uber Eats

Here are some of the highest-paying jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, along with how they are expected to grow between now and 2032, and the typical amount of annual leave offered.

©Shutterstock.com

airline pilot

Pilots cannot fly more than 1,400 hours in a calendar year. (An employee with a typical 9 to 5 job with two weeks of vacation works 2,000 hours per year.) Pilots are considered to work additional hours on top of actual flying hours, but how much vacation should they get in the meantime? There are strict rules on this. Flights.

Pilots who have enough seniority to be able to fly the routes they want may manage to secure several weeks of vacation time and still keep their high-paying jobs.

Side Gig: Make up to $200/hour with this easy-to-start job, no college degree required

Also: 26 Ways to Make $1,000 Fast – in a Week or Less

Chris Ryan/Getty Images

judge

The amount of leave judges receive depends on where they work. State judges may receive a few weeks of vacation, as well as sick time and holidays. Federal judges may receive 30 days or more of vacation, as well as vacation and sick time.

At the top of the judgeship, in the Supreme Court, judges get three months leave in the summer, in addition to holidays and sick time.

Judges generally set their own schedules, so they have a lot of flexibility. Of course, they need to preside over the trials that they are assigned to, so they need to be in court while those trials are going on. But they are generally able to schedule their vacations.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire and Professional Money Coach: Here’s How You Can Become Rich Working Just 20 Hours Per Week

Shawn Locke Photography / Shutterstock.com

K-12 school principal

Principals of elementary, middle, and high schools follow the school calendar most of the time, which includes summer break, fall break, and spring break. Like teachers and other school professionals, they have to devote some time to planning, preparation, and professional development when school is not in session, so they don’t get as much time as children.

But principals can usually take at least a few weeks off in the summer, and they can also take a week or two off at other times during the year.

fatcamera/Getty Images

speech Language pathologist

Speech-language pathologists evaluate and treat people who have communication disorders. They may work in schools, hospitals, nursing homes, or in private practice.

The amount of salary that speech pathologists receive depends largely on where they work. People who work in schools may have time off over the summer and school holidays, although they may need to do some planning and professional development work during that time. People who work in private practice may be able to set their own schedule and see patients at a time that is convenient for them.

Given the expected high demand for speech-language psychologists over the next decade, most qualified therapists can work part-time if they choose or negotiate the vacation schedules they desire.

SEE: 100 Passive Income Ideas to Help You Make Money After Layoff

©Shutterstock.com

school psychologist

School psychologists provide counseling to individual students in K-12 schools and implement individual and school-wide strategies to address issues that impact learning. School psychologists work on a school-year calendar, so they have summer breaks as well as fall breaks and usually spring breaks.

During these holidays they are required to do planning and preparation work, as well as take continuing education courses to maintain their license, so not all school holidays can be considered holidays. But there is usually a period of several weeks in the summer when they can go away.

wavebreakmedia/Getty Images/iStockphoto

post-secondary teacher

Post-secondary teachers are those who teach beyond the high school level, so this category includes college professors. Thus, these professionals often take summer vacations, although they may use that time to conduct research, write, or take professional development courses.

Many post-secondary teachers work part-time depending on the number of courses they teach, so they may be able to schedule their vacation time more easily.

Kali9/Getty Images

occupational therapist

Occupational therapists work with people with disabilities and people recovering from accidents or illnesses. They help them perform small motor tasks, such as writing or other skills necessary for daily living.

Occupational therapists may work in private practice, hospitals or rehabilitation centers, schools, or clinics. The amount of vacation time occupational therapists receive depends on where they work, but this is another high-demand field, like speech-language pathology. This allows occupational therapists to negotiate their own schedule and paid time off in many cases.

JLCO – Julia Amaral/Getty Images/iStockphoto

small business owner

It may be surprising to see small business owners on this list, but many business owners are able to create their own schedule and therefore control the amount of vacation time they take. While owners of restaurants and retail stores may not have the option to take long vacations, at least not initially, consultants and other self-employed people may be able to schedule their work as they wish.

You’ve probably noticed that most of these jobs are not entry level and many require an advanced degree. So, you won’t snag that high salary along with several weeks of vacation time right out of the gate, but getting the right education and choosing positions that help you move up the ladder means that someone Days you can see a six-year estimated income and four to six weeks of vacations each year.

More from GOBankingRates

This article was originally published on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Highest-Paying Careers Where You Get the Most Paid Time Off Each Year.

Source: www.bing.com