8 Generative AI Lessons from the Classroom

Offering courses that effectively prepare students today for collaborative work with generative AI in the future is a challenge that few instructors have mastered well. Several important lessons have emerged from the classrooms at the Neely School of Business, Texas Christian University, where I teach, that may be helpful in using generative AI tools effectively in other educational contexts.

1. Continuous Optimization

The ever-evolving nature of generative AI technology forces teachers to constantly adapt their teaching materials. New AI platforms are created daily (there’s an AI for that) and existing AI platforms are sometimes refined week-to-week, making them more capable, but trainers need to align with the new capabilities. You need to update your AI-related curriculum.

In particular, Large Language Model (LLM) frameworks are regularly updated to improve their efficacy, for example, the recent introduction of custom directives in ChatGPT. These updates call for corresponding modifications in the learning materials presented to students. Regularly sending Generative AI email briefs to faculty interested in adopting the technology can help instructors stay up to date with AI platform changes.

2. Effective signals

Investing time and thought in creating prompts is helpful in achieving meaningful interactions with generative AI systems. Quality signals are the product of iterative refinement, which significantly impacts the quality of AI-generated outputs. This so-called ‘accelerated engineering’ acts as a vital intermediary that connects vague inquiries to practical, nuanced answers.

For example, assignments involving generative AI should be thoroughly tested beyond simply copying and pasting project content onto an AI platform. Teachers should provide a broader context in the prompts, which will significantly improve the relevance and accuracy of the responses generated.

A new strategy involves allowing platforms like ChatGPT to query the user instead of relying solely on predetermined prompts. This interactive mode enables more personalized retrieval of information, thereby aiding task accomplishment.

3. Experiment and critical thinking

The experiment serves as a cornerstone for successfully incorporating generative AI into educational settings. It provides a means to understand, learn, and adjust to the rapidly evolving capabilities of this technology, facilitating its customized use for students and teachers.

The main lesson when conducting experiments is the importance of caution when interpreting AI-generated content. Educators should develop a critical thinking mindset among students, enabling them to evaluate and possibly improve AI-generated solutions.

Students often accept AI recommendations at face value, which can be detrimental to their learning. Requiring students to prepare answers before interacting with generative AI tools may be key to overcoming this barrier.

4. Effective Generative AI Platform

When comparing different versions of platforms like ChatGPT, it’s clear that not all models are created equal. GPT-4, for example, is significantly better in its performance than its predecessor GPT-3.5. Emerging competitors such as Anthropic’s Cloud 2 are also notable, suggesting a future shift toward subscription models to gain access to more advanced versions.

When faculty develop classroom activities using GPT-4 and students use GPT-3.5, surprisingly different results may be produced in the classroom, due to the low efficacy of the free LLM available to students. Requiring students to purchase a subscription to GPT-4 as part of their course content for the duration of the course or project could be one way to reduce this barrier.

5. Privacy Non-Concerns

Most students appear largely unconcerned about the privacy implications when interacting with LMs such as ChatGPT. This laissez-faire attitude occurs even when there is no explicit discussion about how their data may be used or misused.

In contrast to recent findings from a Pew Research study, which found that 81% of American adults are concerned about how companies use the data they collect about them, college students are less concerned about privacy when using generative AI. I am not worried.

In an academic context, where the primary focus is often on quick information retrieval or task completion, the immediacy of academic demands often supersedes considerations for data privacy. Furthermore, the perceived anonymity of interacting with a machine creates a false sense of security, causing students to become less cautious about the information they input into an AI platform.

6. Beyond text generation

The usefulness of generative AI in the classroom extends far beyond lesson creation. To provide more comprehensive educational tools, the technology can include visual and sound data, music, video, code, and more, depending on the model and its training data.

For example, in the current scenario, practically anyone can become a developer. Platforms like ChatGPT or Clapia have greatly simplified the creation of interactive applications, making technology more accessible and encouraging a wide variety of individuals to participate in technological innovation and problem-solving.

7. Defining boundaries

The key to eliminating academic dishonesty discussions related to generic AI is to set limits on its appropriate use in a course, rather than just within each assignment. Depending on the objectives of the assignment, limitations can range from not using generative AI at all, where an opinion is required, for example, to helping students take their learning to a new level. Till full adoption of technology. An example of this would be to develop a solution to a complex problem, building on prior knowledge and enhancing learning over time.

Assignment limits outline what is acceptable and what is not, thus ensuring that the student’s focus remains on educational goals while taking advantage of the benefits of new technology. Educators should draft generic AI rules that prioritize curriculum objectives while allowing students to take advantage of new technology where possible.

8. Rethinking valuation

Traditional methods of assessment, such as written take-home essays or reports synthesizing information, are becoming increasingly obsolete due to difficulties in separating AI-generated content. The risk of false positives in academic dishonesty claims is too great to potentially ruin a student’s academic career and so instructors should avoid them.

This requires a shift toward controlled testing environments, either paper-based, oral, or digital with live, remote proctoring, such as, the Respondus Lockdown Browser. Ultimately, designing assessments that require the use of generic AI tools, perhaps with a critique of the AI-generated solution and a final student recommendation, can enrich students’ critical thinking and prepare them for their careers after graduation. Can prepare better for. It is in testing knowledge that students make the greatest improvements in understanding the material.

The relationship between generative AI and the world of education is more of a dynamic dance than a set path – where both teachers and students are constantly learning new steps. Treat the lessons we’ve collected as new dance moves, each one improving our educational ballet.