8 Fujifilm X100V Accessories I Can’t Live Without

The Fujifilm X100V is one of the most popular retro-inspired cameras on the planet. Despite being three years old, the X100V has become one of the most sought-after cameras of the year after the camera became a TikTok sensation in early 2023, with demand far exceeding supply. And while social media trends don’t necessarily reflect the real world view, in the case of the X100V, there’s no denying that it’s one of the best compact cameras currently available.

If you have an Can be increased significantly. And while the X100V is undoubtedly one of the best travel cameras money can buy, it’s a versatile camera that can be used to shoot most types of photography.

When I bought my X100V, I intended for it to be a ‘take everywhere’ camera; Which was small, light, delivered excellent image quality and the level of control I had with my main full-frame Sony cameras. I use the camera to shoot most subjects, including landscapes, city landscapes, portraits and street photography, and I have a complete photography kit with carefully selected accessories, even the Mini Square. Filter is also included, which fits in a small shoulder bag.

These are the essential X100V/X100-series camera accessories I can’t live without…

1. NiSi UHD Filter for Fuji X100 series

Fujifilm X100V attached with a NiSi UV filter

One thing about the X100V is that you have to use a UV filter to seal the lens to make it completely weather resistant. It’s a bit strange, but that’s the way things are, so we have to work with it. Unfortunately, the official Fujifilm UV filter, which looks the best, is quite expensive, so as a NiSi filter user I chose the NiSi UHD filter for the Fuji X100 series. It matches the camera well, provides weather sealing, absorbs UV light, protects the front lens element, and is a high-quality filter that works with all X100-series cameras.

You can buy the NiSi UHD Filter for the Fuji X100 series on Amazon.

2. NiSi Fujifilm X100 Series Professional Filter Kit

Fujifilm X100V with NiSi square filter attached to the lens

Since I primarily shoot landscape photography, square filters are an essential part of my main camera kit, so putting together a small professional-quality square filter kit for the X100V is no easy task. Sure, the camera has a built-in 4-stop ND filter, and I can shoot HDR to retain sky detail, but the ability to control exposure with the square filter ultimately lets me capture landscapes and city scenes just the same. Allows me to take it as I normally would. The only limitation is the X100V’s fixed 35mm equivalent lens, but it’s nothing my legs can’t fix.

The NiSi Fujifilm X100 Series Professional Filter Kit is available on Amazon.

3. Cheap and Attractive Cable Release

Fujifilm X100V cable release on wood floor

One of the things I love about Fujifilm cameras is that you can use the self-timer when shooting in bulb mode, plus there’s a timer visible on the LCD screen, so you can just set a 10-stop filter. Can shoot long exposures with. It also has a ‘T’ setting, which allows you to set a variety of exposure times beyond the standard 30 seconds. Despite this, I still have an inexpensive third-party cable release to fill the exposure gap at the T setting and for when precise shutter release is critical.

This is one of several third party cable releases for the X100 series of cameras available on Amazon.

4. Arca-Swiss Compatible L-Bracket and Grip

Fujifilm X100V with L-bracket and grip attached

For shooting landscapes and city scenes primarily in portrait orientation, an L-bracket enables me to take full advantage of the head movements possible with a tripod and ball head that uses an Arca-Swiss compatible plate. Also, the X100V is small, with very little grip, so having an L-bracket with a built-in grip makes it easier and more comfortable to hold the camera in some situations; In others, such as when using a camera strap, I remove it to reduce size and weight.

You can find this Arca-Swiss compatible L-Bracket on Amazon.

5. Andoer Mini tripod

Andoer Mini tripod on wooden floor

When you can’t even carry a travel tripod, or don’t feel like carrying one, mini tripods are incredibly useful. Let’s face it – as useful as tripods are, they can also be a burden. So, for times when I might need support for longer exposures, I use the Andor Mini tripod tabletop tripod with an Arca Swiss-compatible head. It can be placed on walls, tables or any other elevated surface to provide versatile support. Plus, it’s compatible with my L-bracket, which is great for landscape and portrait format shooting.

The Andoer Mini tripod has good prices on Amazon.

6. Baxter Pro 2 with NP-W126s Equivalent Batteries

Baxter Pro 2 with two NP-W126s equivalent batteries on wooden floor

The X100V does not come with a battery charger, which is not a problem if you only intend to have one battery, as you cannot shoot while your single battery is charging. But if, like me, you like to carry a spare battery or two, so you can shoot all day without stopping to charge the batteries, then a battery charger and a few spare batteries are essential. I chose the Baxter Pro 2 with two NP-W126s equivalent batteries, as it can be powered via a USB charger or USB power bank.

Third party products like the Baxter Pro 2 can be found on Amazon.

7. Lenspen NLP-1 Elite

LensPen Lens Cleaner on Wood Floors

It’s always risky to go on a shoot without lens-cleaning accessories. In keeping with the idea of ​​a small and complete kit, as well as carrying a lens cloth, I also carry a lenspen instead of lens cleaning fluid to ensure my filters are clean. In reality, it’s only the occasional stain of water, dust or the odd fingerprint that needs cleaning, and the LensPen is an incredibly compact and dry option that does the job perfectly. They also have a built-in brush, so I don’t always need to use a lens cloth or the main part of the Lenspen.

The Lenspen NLP-1 Elite is sold on Amazon.

8. Brown leather camera strap

Brown thin leather camera strap draped over wooden floor

I rarely use a camera strap for my main camera – once every two years at most, only because it’s attached to a tripod 85% of the time. But when it comes to the X100V, my aim for the camera was to get rid of this habit and use it handheld as much as possible. Of course, I use the X100V on a tripod, but when shooting handheld and without my L-bracket/grip, I prefer to use a stylish thin brown leather camera strap to carry the camera Am.

This particular brown leather strap can be purchased on Amazon.

