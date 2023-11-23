8 Examples of Coded Language Used in Toxic Workplaces That Cause Employee Stress

Workplace jargon is one of the more annoying parts of work culture. But what if some of the phrases we hear at the office actually have hidden, make-or-break meanings?

A former corporate professional gave eight examples of coded language used in toxic workplaces that are major red flags.

You’ve certainly heard managers say “circle back.” But how about “blue sky thinking” or “thousand-foot view”?

These are some common workplace phrases that will probably hit you hard if you’re like a lot of professionals out there.

Why we talk this way at work is a mystery, but TikToker, mindfulness coach and former corporate professional Awande said it’s not just annoying.

“One of the things that mentally disturbed me when I worked in toxic workplaces was the coded language used by higher-ups,” Awande said.

Especially since she is neurodivergent, language that is not direct can be especially confusing for her, and she found that “highers-up would get frustrated with me because I wasn’t understanding what they were trying to say.” Were.”

Awande explained that coded language is often used “just because maybe what they want to say is either illegal, they shouldn’t say it at all, it’s disliked, or they really don’t want to reveal the truth.” Don’t want to bring.”

Photo: Getty Images/Seventyfour from Canva Pro

Over time, she learned that although most corporate speech is ultimately harmless, in toxic workplaces, there are eight examples of coded language to pay attention to.

1. ‘We have been reprimanded in a way.’

This is basically code for “not gonna happen.” As Awande shared, “If I ever wanted to address a concern or an issue, and then someone higher up would tell me, ‘Yeah, well, we’re kind of stigmatized, we’re not really up to that yet. “Can reach it… I started to realize that this meant they would never be able to reach it.”

Instead, she said, “They can try to take me down and I’ll never complain about it again.”

2. ‘If you respect me, I will respect you too.’

Awande said this is a major red flag that indicates that your boss has an authoritarian view of power and expects to be given a level of respect that is likely unreasonable and definitely will not be reciprocated. .

As he rightly said, “I realized what it meant to say, ‘If you see me as your boss, I’ll see you as a human being.’”

3. ‘Let’s take it offline.’

This type of coded language is used in toxic workplaces, when someone wants to discuss something one-on-one rather than in front of others on a Zoom call. And that’s usually a big red flag.

“In other words, I could say something to you that you might consider highly offensive, or that I’m not allowed to say,” Awande explained, “and I don’t want any proof that I ever said that.” “

4. ‘Have positive intentions.’

“We all know there is nothing positive in this,” Awande said bluntly. This is similar to number three but with the added bonus of gaslighting.

She said, “Again, I’m not going to say or do something that’s not okay, but instead I’m going to make you think that you’re not seeing it the way it should be seen ”

5. ‘We’ll look into that.’

It couldn’t be simpler than this, even though it contradicts the words themselves. As Awande said, “We’re not really going to look into that,” and he advised that if you hear this, “do ‘Frozen’ and ‘Let It Go,’” because it’s not happening.

6. ‘We wear many hats.’

This is code for “You’re going to do more than what it says in your job description and we’re not going to pay you extra for it,” Awande continued, adding, “Oh, and we expect “You’ll do it together.” Smile.”

7. ‘Be the bigger person.’

Awande said this is when you are “offended” or “abused”, and the hidden meaning is, “We want you to accept it, get over it and move on.” This is a way of avoiding responsibility and placing the blame on you instead of the person who wronged you so that management doesn’t have to do anything about it.

8. ‘We are family.’

Awande described it as everyone’s “favorite” because we’ve all heard it at work. “She doesn’t need explaining,” he joked. If your boss says, “We’re a family,” you can pretty much guess that all seven of the previous toxic phrases will also appear because they all So much is summed up in this one phrase.

Awande suggested that when situations like this arise at work, ask for clarity if you need it, especially if you are also neurodivergent.

But of course, it’s also important to exercise caution, as these phrases are major red flags. And it’s hard enough to work without dealing with people who won’t – or can’t – say what they mean.

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer covering pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.

Source: www.yourtango.com