8 biggest risks and threats that companies will face in 2024

Risks and threats can be harbingers of crisis situations for companies and organizations. An informal survey of business executives and experts revealed who they believe will face the biggest threats to businesses in 2024.

Risks and threats can be harbingers of crisis situations for companies and organizations. An informal survey of business executives and experts revealed who they believe will face the biggest threats to businesses in 2024.

geopolitical uncertainty

“There are ongoing geopolitical tensions around the world [a] Big risk for businesses in 2024, especially those that operate globally or in affected regions. These tensions can lead to trade disruptions, political instability, and supply chain disruptions. Chris Percival, CEO of executive recruiting firm CJPI, said via email.

increased inflation

“In 2024, I think a major threat to the global economy could arise from higher inflation rates, which could be driven by stock market volatility due to rising global political tensions,” Michael Schmid, chief financial advisor at Credit Schmid. he said. Said via email.

“This environment could increase operating costs for businesses, leading to lower profit margins. “Such financial stress may, unfortunately, force some companies to resort to measures such as layoffs or downsizing to maintain financial stability,” he warned.

failure to invest

“Instead of hunkering down and hoarding money in 2024, smart and strategic companies will look at the bigger picture and invest in people and processes through 2024 so they can move beyond the boom years leading to the next Great Recession. 2030s,” construction risk strategist Megan Shapiro said via email.

lack of talent

“As we exit a very hot year for talent movement, particularly in executive and leadership roles, demand for skilled workers is likely to exceed supply in 2024. This will make it difficult for businesses to find and retain the talent they need to compete and grow [economic]

and geopolitical uncertainty,” warned CJPI’s Percival.

cyber attacks

more sophisticated

“With the introduction of generative AI, which can write a credible phishing email in a fraction of the time it takes a human, attacks will become far more sophisticated,” Eve Kontsevoy, CEO of infrastructure access management company Teleport, said in a statement. email message.

“Furthermore, as a result of the distributed nature of work today, targets will evolve from email as the primary vector to include text messaging, social media, and even phone calls,” he warned.

insider threat

Brian Keeter, leader of the cybersecurity and reputation team at APCO, said businesses and industries increase their risk by not paying attention to insider threats, which account for approximately 60 percent of cyber incidents, and most boards that do not take cyber risk seriously. Don’t take. Worldwide, he said via email.

Climate change

“From the fires in Maui to historic flooding during the Burning Man event and unprecedented heat and cold waves across the United States, businesses need to ensure they have emergency plans in place to care for employees and continuity of operations,” Andrea Davis, founder and president of the Resilience Initiative, said via email,

inability to connect with others

“Not only are we dealing with a new generation of young people raised on technology and social media, without the extensive interpersonal relationships of previous generations, but professionals of all ages are spending more time than ever on their devices, Are separated from others. ,” Scott Tillema, a negotiation coach, said in an email message.

“We need interpersonal relationship skills if we are to be successful personally and professionally. When people become disengaged, their performance suffers significantly and they are more likely to leave the organization,” he said.

Source: www.forbes.com