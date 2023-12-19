8 AI tools for freelancers in 2024

Being AI-savvy will change the way you work and give you more room to think creatively… [+] serve your customers

With the rise in side hustles, more professionals are turning to freelancing to bring in a second or supplemental source of income and enable them to combat the increased costs of living.

But freelancing is not easy; As a solo entrepreneur you will be responsible for a variety of tasks that are sometimes more time-consuming than simply providing the product or service. From tracking finances and completing year-end tax returns, to providing timely customer service support and dealing with complaints, to endless marketing activity to promote your services – there’s a lot to think about and all of it. All it takes is one pair of hands.

And to add to the complexity, you’re probably juggling this extra work along with a full day job. Here is a list of AI tools that you can use to enhance your work, increase the quality and productivity of your services as a freelancer, and bring peace of mind:

Lin AI

Lin AI is a tool that helps you save time with your cold sales and marketing emails; It generates a personalized first line for your emails, and claims to generate hundreds of emails in an hour alone. This helps increase traffic to your freelance service and improves your reach through more email opens and replies. The development of this tool also includes a separate AI tool, LinkedIn Scraper, which extracts hundreds of real-time work emails from your LinkedIn leads and makes it easy to prepare contact lists for prospecting.

logopony

Do you need to create a fresh, eye-catching logo for your personal brand or to display on your website? Logopony is a smart tool that doesn’t require you to be a design genius to create your own logo. Simply input your brand colors, slogan, business name and any icons you want to include and it will generate tons of options to choose from.

scheduler ai

This clever meeting and appointment scheduler works differently from other meeting scheduling tools because it works based on intent analyzed from the text. This reduces your hassle when you book meetings with clients and potential leads. It also manages cancellations and reminders for you, taking out the hassle of going back and forth to coordinate meetings, which you can use for productive work.

SuperCreator AI

SuperCreator allows you to shoot and create engaging short-form video content to build your personal brand. It is particularly well-suited for edutainment – ​​that is, videos that are both enjoyable to watch and informative. It helps you save significant time in video production and provides you assistance with teleprompting, video backgrounds and scripts.

You can create personalized outreach emails and content for your marketing campaigns using AI

chatgpt

Of course, this is an obvious thing. Is there anything ChatGPT can’t do? You can apply this handy generative AI application to a wide range of scenarios, from formatting emails to creating short-form and long-form content, generating new business ideas and income streams, and planning your workload.

receipt cat

Receipt Cat is a tool that enables you to track your expenses more efficiently without having to manually input key information, such as details of receipts for example. You can also categorize business expenses and feel better prepared for tax returns, or if the IRS decides to conduct an audit within the mandatory seven-year period.

Simplified AI

This tool creates all types of content for you, saving you time in marketing, it can help in creating short and long content, social media quotes, product descriptions, photo captions and YouTube video descriptions. You can customize the output to suit your brand voice. This is very useful if you do not consider yourself a very creative person or have blockages in your mind.

Canva

Canva is a graphic design tool that boasts AI-powered capabilities with its recent trademark feature, MagicDesign. It allows you to create graphics for social media and even create slide decks with a few gestures and clicks. It is also useful for establishing brand identity.

Some tools, like Canva, use AI as part of the overall software; Focus on existing tools that use… [+] AI to fulfill their effectiveness

So if you’re looking for extra work (or your main job) as a freelancer, know that you’re not alone. there is abundance AI-powered tools and resources at your disposal so you don’t feel overwhelmed. Try these tools today.

