Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) shares offer the biggest dividend yield FTSE 100Based on current dividend forecasts.

At 43.1p per share, the yield on Black Horse Bank for 2023 sits at a hefty 6.5%. This is above the 4% forward average for Footsie stocks.

The yield increases even more in the next two years. The readings for 2024 and 2025 increase to 7.4% and 8.4%, respectively.

The Lloyds share price is largely unchanged on a 12-month basis. But the bank has fallen by almost a fifth since the beginning of February due to growing fears over the state of Britain’s economy.

Does the huge yield generated from the bank’s price decline make it a great buy? Or should this stock be avoided due to the possibility of further price decline?

solid forecast

Firstly it’s worth considering how realistic the current dividend forecasts are. Shareholder payouts have increased strongly since the depth of the Covid-19 pandemic, and City analysts expect them to rise again from 2.4p last year to 2.8p a share in 2023.

Dividends of 3.2p per share for 2024 and 3.6p for 2025 are also forecast.

A quick look at earnings forecasts suggests that Lloyds will be well positioned to meet these dividend estimates. Estimated payments are covered between 2.3 times and 2.7 times by expected profits over the next three years. Any reading above 2 bars provides a wide margin for error.

Then there’s the bank’s strong balance sheet to consider, which provides the dividend forecast (at least in the near term) with added strength. As of September, Lloyds’ CET1 capital ratio stood at a strong 14.6%, still well ahead of the 12.5% ​​target and 1% management buffer.

Indeed, some analysts believe the bank’s strong capital position could prompt it to initiate additional share buybacks. The firm completed a £2 billion buyback during the summer.

nim trouble

That said, Lloyds faces bullish turmoil that could jeopardize dividend projections next year and beyond, and lock its share price into its recent downtrend.

One reason for this is that the pressure on net interest margin (or NIM) is set to increase. It is a measure of the difference between the interest paid by firms to savers and the fees charged to borrowers.

Falling inflation is fueling speculation that interest rates have peaked. In fact, it is being predicted that the Bank of England may start cutting rates in the spring.

At the same time, pressure from the Financial Conduct Authority to raise savings rates – combined with increasing industry competition – casts a shadow over the NIM.

I’m avoiding Lloyds shares

Falling NIM is not the only concern for retail banks either. If the British economy remains weak in the short-to-medium term, demand for their loans may be low (as most economists predict). The falling housing market is also particularly problematic for Lloyds, given its position as the country’s largest home loan lender.

Finally, the continued increase in loan losses also poses a considerable threat to profits and dividends. The firm recorded £187 million worth of bad debts during the third quarter alone.

Lloyd’s holds leading positions in many product areas. And this can help stabilize earnings during these difficult times. But overall I would still prefer to buy other UK shares for the dividend income today.

